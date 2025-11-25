Share Facebook

Archie - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A833243 AHS

Penny | 1 years old | 45 lbs | female | A5152455 | Meet Penny, a timid but gentle lady in need of a best friend. While she is jumpy and easily spooked by loud noises, she warms up to people quickly with time and reassurance. When she begins to feel safe, her wiggly, bouncy self shines! Penny enjoys slow, gentle petting and may polite paw you for attention. She is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Gordon - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A828137 AHS

Luca - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A831729 AHS

Missy - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A832787 AHS

Padre - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A830223 AHS

Ryder & Chase are looking for their new forever adventure together. No heart is too big, no home is too small. Ryder & Chase are on the case and ready to melt your heart and rescue you right back. The boys are housebroken, love toys, and always ready to snuggle. To meet them, please come to the shelter location anytime during business hours, no appointment needed. AHS

Ness | 6 years old | 72 lbs | male | A5149767 | Ness is an affectionate, outgoing boy who is the perfect companion for any adventure! He's a high-energy pup who enjoys yard time, pools, and conquering agility equipment, making him ideal for outdoorsy adopters. When playtime is over, he has no problem settling down to cuddle and relax. Ness enjoys ropy toys, stuffies, and scratches on his rear end. Ness is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Zoe | 3 years old | 51 lbs | female | A5152145 | Zoe was abandoned at the shelter, and she is still learning how to trust. She is shy, timid, and avoidant around strangers, but with a little time, patience, and spray cheese, her loving personality will begin to blossom. Zoe would thrive in a quiet home and stable routine to help build her confidence. She is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Dante - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Harry and Houdini - Harry & Houdini are a lovable couple of lovebugs who are ready for their forever family. Harry & Houdini are ready to meet the whole family. They are happy to share their home with other dogs as long as they get to stay together. To meet them, please come to the shelter location anytime during business hours, no appointment needed. https://azsmalldog.xfr.me/dog-details/?id=211580616 AZSDR

Hello! I'm Syrup!They say good things come to those who wait. I hope the good things include a forever home! I've been a shelter dog for a while; however, I've spent a lot of time in a foster home and have been reported to be the most well-mannered roommate! Once you're in my circle of trust, I am the most affectionate, loving boy ever! A quieter, adults-only home with no other dogs, where someone is around most of the time is best! By the way, I'm a great explorer and will impress you with my leash manners! I'm fully potty-trained and will hang out with you on the couch or bed as long as you'll let me. Oh, I also LOVE playing ball in the backyard pool!I'm currently in a foster home, please email rskroll@me.com to schedule a meet and greet! AAWL

I'm a sweet, chill gal looking for my forever home! I can't wait to show you just how fun and loving I can be! I absolutely love long walks where I can explore and sniff all the shrubbery. Did I mention I have great leash manners as well? I also enjoy lots of good pets, and treats! I already know a few tricks, and I'm eager to learn more- especially if there are treats involved! I can't wait to be the spoiled princess I deserve to be. However, I am open to meet and greets with respectful dogs to see if we match. I can't wait to start our exciting adventures together!*My adoption fee is Sponsored by The Glaser Family Foundation which means you can take me home for FREE!* AAWL

