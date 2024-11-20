Share Facebook

Wednesday Addams | 2 years old | 53 lbs | female | A5083245 | Wednesday Addams has all the personality you would ever need! She's wiggly, energetic, and isn't afraid to bring you a tennis ball to play fetch. Adopters, beware - she only likes the extra tasty hot dogs and treats, so leave the stale biscuits at home. Wednesday is already spayed, which means he can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Boomer | 2 years old | 61 lbs | male | A5084028 | Boomer is a simple dog who enjoys a simple life filled with stuffed toys, tennis balls, and being petted by his human best friend. Boomer knows how to sit and how to jump up for hugs. Boomer is already neutered, which means he can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Pepper - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A784481 AHS

Ruth - https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Calliope - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A794203 AHS

Marley - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Sweet Tart | 5 years old | 65 lbs | female | A5077360 | Sweet Tart is just as wonderful as her name implies! She's loving, attentive, and loves chewing on jerky treats by your side. If you're looking for a socialite who adores people, she may be the one for you. Sweet Tart's adoption fee includes her spay surgery, vaccines and microchip. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today. MCACC

Grisly - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Coco Chanel - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A794278 AHS

Tamale | 2 years old | 68 lbs | female | A5084521 | Tamale's greatest flaw is that she gets too happy to see you! While she's a smart girl who can sit and gently take treats, she could still use some training to work on those manners. Tamale's adoption fee includes her spay surgery, vaccines and microchip. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

French Vanilla | 7 years old | 51 lbs | female | A5081394 | This German shepherd is over all of the puppy stuff, but she needs some time and patience for her true self to show. She's easily startled and nervous around strangers, but still has a calm, gentle personality. French Vanilla's adoption fee includes her spay surgery, vaccines and microchip. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

¡Hola! My name is Meadow and I and a pint-sized Shepherd mix. I came to HALO from Mexico to find my new furever home. I may be young but I prefer the older crowd and my new human friends would need to be over the age of 16. I love to be around other dogs and would do my best if I had a doggie friend to learn from in the home. My HALO friends take me on walks and boy howdy do I get the zoomies. My adoption fee has been waived. If you have a nice cozy corner in your home for me to nap in come visit me at HALO’s main shelter today! HALO

Suzie | 1 year old | 45 lbs | female | A5081823 | Suzie is a timid girl, but as soon as you gain her trust, she's ready for some belly rubs. Suzie knows how to sit, and she especially loves to rest by your feet. Suzie is already spayed, which means he can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Gwen - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A721752 AHS

Meet Wade, a 1-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix who has been in the Arizona Humane Society's care for more than 60 days. Wade was rescued by our Field Team as a stray who had been abandoned and tied to a wall, left to fend for himself. Because of his past, Wade was understandably wary of his new surroundings and unsure when meeting new people. With some patience and a slow approach, however, Wade was quick to warm up and show his goofy side. Aside from undergoing treatment for kennel cough and giardia, Wade arrived in good health and has beaten both of his bugs. This gentle giant loves butt scratches and gets adorably jumpy and mouthy when he's excited. He's even been on a field trip with a volunteer and enjoys any adventure that involves a car ride. Come say hello at our South Mountain Campus or learn more at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Mr. Peanut - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A765350 AHS

Tootsie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Pepsi Paws - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A795697 AHS

Phillip - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A792048 AHS

Chocolate Chip - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

