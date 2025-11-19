Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Bob | 10 years old | 20 lbs | male | A5153525 | Despite Bob's adorable sweater, he has been waiting for weeks to find his forever home. While he's a grumpy old man who barks at any dog he sees, he has no problem being your lap warmer. Bob would prefer to be the only king of your castle. He is available for adoption at the Everyday Adoption Center. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Sallie - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A832953 AHS

Arwen | 2 years old | 53 lbs | male | A5154612 | Arwen is a calm, easygoing dog in need of a forever home. His personality is mellow but curious, making him ideal for long walks in the park or a hike. He is also highly treat-motivated, so teaching him tricks will be a breeze. He is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Tulip - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A832184 AHS

Sakura - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A832749 AHS

Toast | 4 years old | 58 lbs | male | A5152257 | Toast was found as a stray with a severe case of entropion, a condition where the eyelids fold inward into the eye. Luckily, Toast's infected eyes have been treated and he is now able to see! He is a highly affectionate pup who loves to snuggle his head into laps and is happiest being around people. He is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

I'm a sweet, chill gal looking for my forever home! I can't wait to show you just how fun and loving I can be! I absolutely love long walks where I can explore and sniff all the shrubbery. Did I mention I have great leash manners as well? I also enjoy lots of good pets, and treats! I already know a few tricks, and I'm eager to learn more- especially if there are treats involved! I can't wait to be the spoiled princess I deserve to be. However, I am open to meet and greets with respectful dogs to see if we match. I can't wait to start our exciting adventures together!*My adoption fee is Sponsored by The Glaser Family Foundation which means you can take me home for FREE!* AAWL

Thea | 8 years old | 38 lbs | female | A5153072 | Thea is proof that big personalities can come in the smallest sizes! At just 38 pounds, this wiggly, spunky girl has charisma that will light up any room. Thea knows the sit command and is an excellent leash walker. She is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Carrie - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A811946 AHS

Dante - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Hudson: 48919881 - Male/Neutered - Siberian Husky/Mix - 4 years 7 months - https://www.halorescue.org/dogs HALO

Tater Tot | 4 years | 58 lbs | male | A5155114 | Tater Tot was surrendered by his owners after four years in his home. Now, he's ready to start a new chapter in his life! Since he has spent his entire life as an inside dog, he is fully house trained. He has lived with cats, reptiles and another medium sized dog. Tater Tot loves kids and would be an excellent addition to the family. He is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Hello! I'm Syrup!They say good things come to those who wait. I hope the good things include a forever home! I've been a shelter dog for a while; however, I've spent a lot of time in a foster home and have been reported to be the most well-mannered roommate! Once you're in my circle of trust, I am the most affectionate, loving boy ever! A quieter, adults-only home with no other dogs, where someone is around most of the time is best! By the way, I'm a great explorer and will impress you with my leash manners! I'm fully potty-trained and will hang out with you on the couch or bed as long as you'll let me. Oh, I also LOVE playing ball in the backyard pool!I'm currently in a foster home, please email rskroll@me.com to schedule a meet and greet! AAWL

Fauna | 4 years old | 60 lbs | female | A5152675 | Fauna is an affectionate, gentle, patient, and social sidekick. While she enjoys a good treat, her true reward is spending time with people. Whether it's going for a walk, riding in the car, or having a good cuddle session, she's ready to go on any adventure. Fauna is always relaxed, even when meeting other animals. She is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Toothless - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A832585 AHS

Elsa - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A832593 AHS

Badger - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A822955 AHS

Ryder & Chase are looking for their new forever adventure together. No heart is too big, no home is too small. Ryder & Chase are on the case and ready to melt your heart and rescue you right back. The boys are housebroken, love toys, and always ready to snuggle. To meet them, please come to the shelter location anytime during business hours, no appointment needed. AHS

Penny | 1 years old | 45 lbs | female | A5152455 | Meet Penny, a timid but gentle lady in need of a best friend. While she is jumpy and easily spooked by loud noises, she warms up to people quickly with time and reassurance. When she begins to feel safe, her wiggly, bouncy self shines! Penny enjoys slow, gentle petting and may polite paw you for attention. She is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Prev 1 / Ad Next