Gunther - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A811474 AHS

Pixie - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A771687 AHS

Chevy - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A832225 AHS

Bubba - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A831244 AHS

Mini - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A829960 AHS

Regional Sam - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A828866 AHS

Rey - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A826450 AHS

Dante - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Ryder & Chase are looking for their new forever adventure together. No heart is too big, no home is too small. Ryder & Chase are on the case and ready to melt your heart and rescue you right back. The boys are housebroken, love toys, and always ready to snuggle. To meet them, please come to the shelter location anytime during business hours, no appointment needed. AHS

Hudson - Meet Hudson a handsome 4yr old ready for a new adventure. My previous home had a great big yard for running zoomies and chasing balls. It would be best that my new home does as well. I am a good walker and love to get exercise on a walk or hike, I love to play with rope toys. There is a need for my new home to have some experience with dogs of my size, I am very smart and need that guidance. It would be necessary for me to meet any other dogs in the home so a good match can be made, a home with no cats is a must. I prefer the company of adult hoomans so no kids under 18 is best. I am a very friendly pooch that loves to hang out and be friends or seek a new adventure. Reach out to meet Hudson at halorescue.org/dogs. HALO

Hello! I'm Syrup!They say good things come to those who wait. I hope the good things include a forever home! I've been a shelter dog for a while; however, I've spent a lot of time in a foster home and have been reported to be the most well-mannered roommate! Once you're in my circle of trust, I am the most affectionate, loving boy ever! A quieter, adults-only home with no other dogs, where someone is around most of the time is best! By the way, I'm a great explorer and will impress you with my leash manners! I'm fully potty-trained and will hang out with you on the couch or bed as long as you'll let me. Oh, I also LOVE playing ball in the backyard pool!I'm currently in a foster home, please email rskroll@me.com to schedule a meet and greet! AAWL

Hey there I'm Cowbelle!I'm in the moo-d to find my forever home!- Not much is known about my past but I know my future is bright with you by my side.- I can be a little nervous with other dogs but with slow greetings I might enjoy some company!- Make sure to bring in any resident dogs for me to meet prior to going home with you.Overall I'm a sweet loving girl ready to spend the rest of my days with you! I love you already! Can you bell-ieve that!? I hope so because it's true! Come in and see for yourself today!No appointment necessary!Meet me at AAWL's Main Shelter!25 N. 40th StPhoenix AZ 85034602-273-6852 AAWL

Hey there I'm Indy!I am a sweet girl ready to find my fur-ever people! I hope you will be patient with me as we both get used to having each other around.- I know what it takes to be the best roommate!- I have a few tricks I can't wait to show you!- After some slow introductions we will be on our way to becoming best friends.- Make sure to bring in any resident dogs for me to meet prior to adoption.I'm currently in a foster home. Email HWB@aawl.org to schedule a day/time to meet me.**Thanks to KSLX & Any Hour Services, my adoption fee has been sponsored, which means you can take me home for FREE!**25 N. 40th StPhoenix AZ 85034602-273-6852 AAWL

Hiya, I'm Franken Berry!· I have a lot of love to give and will keep you entertained every day!· Like all babies I'm going to grow from a silly, roly-poly puppy into the amazing, loyal dog you raise me to be· I'm looking forward to all the good times and adventures we'll have together along the way!· I love making friends, so I can hardly wait to meet you!· Located at AAWL's East Valley Adoption Center inside the Chandler Fashion Center Mall, near The Cheesecake FactoryNo appointment necessary!Meet me at AAWL's Main Shelter!25 N. 40th StPhoenix AZ 85034602-273-6852 AAWL

Hi! I'm Guido, and I'm the sweetest boy you'll ever meet! I'm full of love, energy, and ready to find my forever family who'll enjoy life's adventures with me. Whether it's playtime, cuddle time, or treat time-I'm all in!Here's a few things about me:- Toy enthusiast, tug, fetch... you name it, I'll play it!- Outdoor adventures are my jam! Hikes, exploring the park, and day trips would be great!- May be open to living with another dog, but would like to meet them first- I LOVE treats!I'm looking for a family who I can give all of my unconditional love to, so if you're in the market for a new furry friend, I would love to meet you!No appointment necessary!Meet me at AAWL's Main Shelter!25 N. 40th StPhoenix AZ 85034602-273-6852 AAWL

Hello there! My name is Phantom!- Bouncy boy with a happy-go-lucky attitude- Loves to be the center of attention- Wants someone to play with (and to steal treats from)- Best smile- Cutest awoooooooMy name is Phantom, though there's nothing spooky about me unless you count how fast I appear when you open a treat bag! Not much is known about my past, but I'm all about the future, I cant wait to start our adventure together. I'd love to meet any doggy roommates before we commit, and I prefer my human companions to be respectful, ready to play, and savvy with pups like me. Ready to make a little magic together? Come meet me today!No appointment necessary!Meet me at AAWL's Main Shelter!25 N. 40th StPhoenix AZ 85034602-273-6852 AAWL

Penny | 1 years old | 45 lbs | female | A5152455 | Meet Penny, a timid but gentle lady in need of a best friend. While she is jumpy and easily spooked by loud noises, she warms up to people quickly with time and reassurance. When she begins to feel safe, her wiggly, bouncy self shines! Penny enjoys slow, gentle petting and may polite paw you for attention. She is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Ash | 3 years old | 56 lbs | male | A5145766 | Ash has waited a long time to find his forever home! While he can be quite the jumpy kid, he has a heart of gold and would thrive with an active, outdoorsy family. Ash is highly social and has done well with dogs and people. Whether it be a trip to a restaurant or to Mount Everest, this boy is ready for any challenge! He is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Ness | 6 years old | 72 lbs | male | A5149767 | Ness is an affectionate, outgoing boy who is the perfect companion for any adventure! He's a high-energy pup who enjoys yard time, pools, and conquering agility equipment, making him ideal for outdoorsy adopters. When playtime is over, he has no problem settling down to cuddle and relax. Ness enjoys ropy toys, stuffies, and scratches on his rear end. Ness is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

