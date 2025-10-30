Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Oreo - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A816370 AHS

Glip Glop | 6 years old | 49 lbs | male | A5152833 | Meet Glip Glop! This buff (and burnt) bratwurst is on the market and ready to breathe hot, slobbery air in the face of his future adopter. Have you ever had a 49-pound lap warmer manufactured by the Frito factory? Glip Glop is here to show you how magical it can be to own one. He’s wiggly, social, and loves to play fetch. He is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Badger - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A822955 AHS

Sally | 4 years old | 46 lbs | female | A5150024 | Sally has waited for weeks to find her forever home despite being the sweetest gal in town! She has been overlooked for some time because she can get feisty when she's in her kennel, separated from the outside world. However, when she's out of her kennel, her loving, affectionate personality shines. Sally is cat friendly and enjoys snuggling with people. She is available for adoption at the Everyday Adoption Center in Scottsdale. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Fye - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A828365 AHS

Max | 5 years | 103 lbs | male | A5121823 | Sick of the puppy nonsense? Consider Max, the 103-pound gentle giant who already is a pro at living in a home. Max is an easygoing and mellow boy who enjoys life on sniff at a time. He was surrendered due to his old owner's living situation but was the perfect pup: he's potty trained, loves children, isn't destructive, and walks great on a leash. Max is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Sheba - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A829667 AHS

Ash | 3 years old | 56 lbs | male | A5145766 | Ash has waited a long time to find his forever home! While he can be quite the jumpy kid, he has a heart of gold and would thrive with an active, outdoorsy family. Ash is highly social and has done well with dogs and people. Whether it be a trip to a restaurant or to Mount Everest, this boy is ready for any challenge! He is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Hello! I'm Syrup!They say good things come to those who wait. I hope the good things include a forever home! I've been a shelter dog for a while; however, I've spent a lot of time in a foster home and have been reported to be the most well-mannered roommate! Once you're in my circle of trust, I am the most affectionate, loving boy ever! A quieter, adults-only home with no other dogs, where someone is around most of the time is best! By the way, I'm a great explorer and will impress you with my leash manners! I'm fully potty-trained and will hang out with you on the couch or bed as long as you'll let me. Oh, I also LOVE playing ball in the backyard pool!I'm currently in a foster home, please email rskroll@me.com to schedule a meet and greet! AAWL

Mr Wrinkles | 7 years | 63 lbs | male | A5149138 | Mr Wrinkles may be old, but he's wise. He gets along with dogs, makes friends with everyone he meets, and is the most mellow fellow in town. Mr Wrinkles loves being close to people and prefers cuddle sessions over playing with toys. He is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Hank - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A824433 AHS

Kalina - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A830767 AHS

Bella | 3 years old | 56 lbs | female | A5073280 | Bella gave birth to ten puppies shortly after coming to the shelter, and after many weeks of nursing puppies in a foster home, she's ready for a new life. She is a sweet, timid girl who is her happiest when she is around people, no matter their age. Bella can sit, shake, and her docile temperament makes her the perfect loyal and loving companion. She is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Willow - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A816371 AHS

Jelly Bean | 5 years old | 60 lbs | female | A5151159 | Jelly Bean is as sweet as her name implies, but she's just as silly! Her hyper, spunky energy makes her ideal for any outdoor adventure. Jelly Bean can be jumpy when she wants pets, and she would do best in an active home that can continue to teach her some manners. She is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Zoe | 3 years old | 51 lbs | female | A5152145 | Zoe was abandoned at the shelter, and she is still learning how to trust. She is shy, timid, and avoidant around strangers, but with a little time, patience, and spray cheese, her loving personality will begin to blossom. Zoe would thrive in a quiet home and stable routine to help build her confidence. She is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Ryder & Chase are looking for their new forever adventure together. No heart is too big, no home is too small. Ryder & Chase are on the case and ready to melt your heart and rescue you right back. The boys are housebroken, love toys, and always ready to snuggle. To meet them, please come to the shelter location anytime during business hours, no appointment needed. AHS

Dante - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Margo - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A829948 AHS

Prev 1 / Ad Next