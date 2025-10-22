Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County, HALO, AAWL and AZ Small Dog Rescue (10/22/25)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society, Arizona Small Dog Rescue, Arizona Animal Welfare League, and HALO Animal Rescue.
Fern | 1 year old | 45 lbs | male | A5151215 | Fern is a dog perfect for the family! This 1-year-old pup has made friends with children as young as 2 and loves to play. Whether it be catch or fetch, Fern is a pro at all dog-related sports. He's the perfect easygoing companion and can be found at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend.Photo by: MCACC Hello! I'm Syrup!They say good things come to those who wait. I hope the good things include a forever home! I've been a shelter dog for a while; however, I've spent a lot of time in a foster home and have been reported to be the most well-mannered roommate! Once you're in my circle of trust, I am the most affectionate, loving boy ever! A quieter, adults-only home with no other dogs, where someone is around most of the time is best! By the way, I'm a great explorer and will impress you with my leash manners! I'm fully potty-trained and will hang out with you on the couch or bed as long as you'll let me. Oh, I also LOVE playing ball in the backyard pool!I'm currently in a foster home, please email rskroll@me.com to schedule a meet and greet!Photo by: AAWL Casper - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A826618Photo by: AHS Bobbin - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A819942Photo by: AHS Jelly Bean | 5 years old | 60 lbs | female | A5151159 | Jelly Bean is as sweet as her name implies, but she's just as silly! Her hyper, spunky energy makes her ideal for any outdoor adventure. Jelly Bean can be jumpy when she wants pets, and she would do best in an active home that can continue to teach her some manners. She is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend!Photo by: MCACC Chino - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A830208Photo by: AHS Francis | 5 years old | 80 lbs | male | A5151442 | Tired of the puppy nonsense? Consider adopting Francis, who seems to be potty trained and is already a pro at being a good boy! He's happy to spend his time chewing up toys and occasionally taking breaks to get pets and belly rubs. If you're looking for a cooperative, easy and friendly dog, Francis is your man. He is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend.Photo by: MCACC Barbara - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A815769Photo by: AHS Mugsy | 2 years old | 52 lbs | female | A5150952 | Mugsy can be shy at first, but it won't take long before she decides that you're her new best friend! This little lady is gentle, sweet, and full of happy puppy energy. Mugsy knows how to sit and loves snuggling into people's laps to get all the attention. She is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend!Photo by: MCACC Mama - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A817637Photo by: AHS Mr Wrinkles | 7 years | 63 lbs | male | A5149138 | Mr Wrinkles may be old, but he's wise. He gets along with dogs, makes friends with everyone he meets, and is the most mellow fellow in town. Mr Wrinkles loves being close to people and prefers cuddle sessions over playing with toys. He is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC Dante - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Ryder & Chase are looking for their new forever adventure together. No heart is too big, no home is too small. Ryder & Chase are on the case and ready to melt your heart and rescue you right back. The boys are housebroken, love toys, and always ready to snuggle. To meet them, please come to the shelter location anytime during business hours, no appointment needed.Photo by: AHS Jemma - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A824692Photo by: AHS Sage | 7 years old | 46 lbs | female | A5151431 | The softest, sweetest lady in town is searching for her forever home. Sage is a 7-year-old girl who is gentle, affectionate, and has endless love to give. She enjoys getting as much attention as she can, and she's not afraid to show off her belly to get what she wants. This adorable gal is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend.Photo by: MCACC I'm a sweet, chill gal looking for my forever home! I can't wait to show you just how fun and loving I can be! I absolutely love long walks where I can explore and sniff all the shrubbery. Did I mention I have great leash manners as well? I also enjoy lots of good pets, and treats! I already know a few tricks, and I'm eager to learn more- especially if there are treats involved! I can't wait to be the spoiled princess I deserve to be. However, I am open to meet and greets with respectful dogs to see if we match. I can't wait to start our exciting adventures together!*My adoption fee is Sponsored by The Glaser Family Foundation which means you can take me home for FREE!*Photo by: AAWL Bubba - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A828018Photo by: AHS Lulu - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A819174Photo by: AHS Hudson: 48919881 - Male/Neutered - Siberian Husky/Mix - 4 years 7 months - https://www.halorescue.org/dogsPhoto by: HALO