Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Fern | 1 year old | 45 lbs | male | A5151215 | Fern is a dog perfect for the family! This 1-year-old pup has made friends with children as young as 2 and loves to play. Whether it be catch or fetch, Fern is a pro at all dog-related sports. He's the perfect easygoing companion and can be found at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Hello! I'm Syrup!They say good things come to those who wait. I hope the good things include a forever home! I've been a shelter dog for a while; however, I've spent a lot of time in a foster home and have been reported to be the most well-mannered roommate! Once you're in my circle of trust, I am the most affectionate, loving boy ever! A quieter, adults-only home with no other dogs, where someone is around most of the time is best! By the way, I'm a great explorer and will impress you with my leash manners! I'm fully potty-trained and will hang out with you on the couch or bed as long as you'll let me. Oh, I also LOVE playing ball in the backyard pool!I'm currently in a foster home, please email rskroll@me.com to schedule a meet and greet! AAWL

Casper - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A826618 AHS

Bobbin - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A819942 AHS

Jelly Bean | 5 years old | 60 lbs | female | A5151159 | Jelly Bean is as sweet as her name implies, but she's just as silly! Her hyper, spunky energy makes her ideal for any outdoor adventure. Jelly Bean can be jumpy when she wants pets, and she would do best in an active home that can continue to teach her some manners. She is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Chino - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A830208 AHS

Francis | 5 years old | 80 lbs | male | A5151442 | Tired of the puppy nonsense? Consider adopting Francis, who seems to be potty trained and is already a pro at being a good boy! He's happy to spend his time chewing up toys and occasionally taking breaks to get pets and belly rubs. If you're looking for a cooperative, easy and friendly dog, Francis is your man. He is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Barbara - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A815769 AHS

Mugsy | 2 years old | 52 lbs | female | A5150952 | Mugsy can be shy at first, but it won't take long before she decides that you're her new best friend! This little lady is gentle, sweet, and full of happy puppy energy. Mugsy knows how to sit and loves snuggling into people's laps to get all the attention. She is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Mama - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A817637 AHS

Mr Wrinkles | 7 years | 63 lbs | male | A5149138 | Mr Wrinkles may be old, but he's wise. He gets along with dogs, makes friends with everyone he meets, and is the most mellow fellow in town. Mr Wrinkles loves being close to people and prefers cuddle sessions over playing with toys. He is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Dante - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Ryder & Chase are looking for their new forever adventure together. No heart is too big, no home is too small. Ryder & Chase are on the case and ready to melt your heart and rescue you right back. The boys are housebroken, love toys, and always ready to snuggle. To meet them, please come to the shelter location anytime during business hours, no appointment needed. AHS

Jemma - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A824692 AHS

Sage | 7 years old | 46 lbs | female | A5151431 | The softest, sweetest lady in town is searching for her forever home. Sage is a 7-year-old girl who is gentle, affectionate, and has endless love to give. She enjoys getting as much attention as she can, and she's not afraid to show off her belly to get what she wants. This adorable gal is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

I'm a sweet, chill gal looking for my forever home! I can't wait to show you just how fun and loving I can be! I absolutely love long walks where I can explore and sniff all the shrubbery. Did I mention I have great leash manners as well? I also enjoy lots of good pets, and treats! I already know a few tricks, and I'm eager to learn more- especially if there are treats involved! I can't wait to be the spoiled princess I deserve to be. However, I am open to meet and greets with respectful dogs to see if we match. I can't wait to start our exciting adventures together!*My adoption fee is Sponsored by The Glaser Family Foundation which means you can take me home for FREE!* AAWL

Bubba - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A828018 AHS

Lulu - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A819174 AHS

Hudson: 48919881 - Male/Neutered - Siberian Husky/Mix - 4 years 7 months - https://www.halorescue.org/dogs HALO

Prev 1 / Ad Next