Hello! I'm Syrup!They say good things come to those who wait. I hope the good things include a forever home! I've been a shelter dog for a while; however, I've spent a lot of time in a foster home and have been reported to be the most well-mannered roommate! Once you're in my circle of trust, I am the most affectionate, loving boy ever! A quieter, adults-only home with no other dogs, where someone is around most of the time is best! By the way, I'm a great explorer and will impress you with my leash manners! I'm fully potty-trained and will hang out with you on the couch or bed as long as you'll let me. Oh, I also LOVE playing ball in the backyard pool!I'm currently in a foster home, please email rskroll@me.com to schedule a meet and greet! AAWL

Meet Harley, a 9-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix who has been in and out of the Arizona Humane Society's care since April. Harley was surrendered to us by her previous owner, who made the tough decision to let her go after facing eviction. Now, Harley is looking for a home in which she can live out her golden years comfortably and happily. Harley is a generally healthy girl who has some allergies and will need to go to a home that prioritizes playtime and activities to help this golden girl drop a few pounds. She couldn't be sweeter and loves to greet new people with full body wiggles and tail wags. From a workout buddy to a couch cuddler, Harley is ready to be the best companion you could ask for. Come say hello at our South Mountain Campus or learn more at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Ryder & Chase are looking for their new forever adventure together. No heart is too big, no home is too small. Ryder & Chase are on the case and ready to melt your heart and rescue you right back. The boys are housebroken, love toys, and always ready to snuggle. To meet them, please come to the shelter location anytime during business hours, no appointment needed. AHS

Ibanez | 4 years old | 71 lbs | female | A5149040 | Ibanez is an energetic, rowdy gal who wants to conquer all the toys in the world, one stuffie at a time. This curious, affectionate lady loves being around people and can be talkative when she gets excited! Ibanez enjoys butt scratches and long walks around the neighborhood. She is available for adoption at the East shelter. Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

