Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Mia - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A809649 AHS

Rugby - https://azsmalldog.org/dog-details/?id=212488412 AZSDR

Eve | 10 months old | 22 lbs | female | A5157450 | At 10 months old, Eve is still a puppy figuring out the world around her. She has a timid but calm personality, and she is gentle towards children as young as 4. Eve is kennel trained and gets along with other dogs. She would do best in a home that can help build her confidence and provide her with a stable routine. She is available for adoption at the Everyday Adoption Center. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Bella - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A836846 AHS

Raddish | 3 years old | 61 lbs | male | A5151260 | Raddish is pure joy in a 61-pound package! This sweet adoptable pup loves being around people of all ages and is happiest playing fetch and tug of war. He's hoping to find a family with some dog roommates who can match his rough and rowdy play style. Raddish is already potty trained and is ready to go home today! He is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Ruby - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A836298 AHS

Hermes - Hi there! My name is Hermes, and I'm a young cattle dog mix with a big heart and lots of happy energy. I'm a playful, fun-loving guy who would love a home where I can stay active and enjoy plenty of exercise. If you have a yard for zoomies, that would be a dream come true! I adore hikes, runs, and playtime, and I would be over the moon to be your new adventure buddy. I'm also very food-motivated, which means training is fun for me and a great way for us to bond. I'd be happy to have a dog sibling to play with, as long as we meet first to make sure we're a good fit. If you're looking for a sweet, affectionate companion who's always ready for fun and cuddles, I'd love to meet you. I can't wait to find my forever family! HALO

Garbanzo | 4 years old | 64 lbs | male | A5156070 | Garbanzo might be a little shy at first, but with time, he'll show you just how loving he can be. He loves getting all the pets and attention, and is happiest when people treat him with compassion and patience. He would thrive in a home where he can continue to build his confidence, ideally with no small animals. He is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Elani - https://halorescue.org/dog-adoption/ HALO

Toodie | 2 years old | 36 lbs | female | A5156393 | Toodie is one of the happiest dogs at the shelter despite being abandoned at an animal hospital just a month earlier. She always greets people with a wagging tail and a hope that she'll one day get to meet her forever family. Toodie loves tossing around toys and resting her head on people's laps. She is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Titan - https://azsmalldog.org/dog-details/?id=212348343 AZSDR

Sadie - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A835074 AHS

Clove | 3 years old | 40 lbs | female | A5156534 | Meet Clove, a playful lady looking for a forever best friend! She can be a little shy at first, but warms up immediately once she sees that treats and petting are involved. She is highly food motivated and can't wait to learn some tricks and manners in her future home. Clove gets along with other dogs and loves meeting new people. She is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Marty - https://azsmalldog.org/dog-details/?id=212405737 AZSDR

Tiny | 7 years old | 105 lbs | female | A5155916 | Weighing in at 105 pounds, Tiny is the most playful potato in the whole garden. She's a smart lady who knows commands like sit, lay down, come, and stop. Her hobbies include playing with stuffies and getting deep tissue back rubs. She has quite a bit of surface area, so the more petting you have to offer, the better! She is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Harry and Houdini - Harry & Houdini are a lovable couple of lovebugs who are ready for their forever family. Harry & Houdini are ready to meet the whole family. They are happy to share their home with other dogs as long as they get to stay together. To meet them, please come to the shelter location anytime during business hours, no appointment needed. https://azsmalldog.xfr.me/dog-details/?id=211580616 AZSDR

Boba Tea - https://azsmalldog.org/dog-details/?id=212369271 AZSDR

Brazo: Available for 195 days. He’s a dashing 6-year-old gentleman who can’t wait to find his forever home. He knows how to be a great roommate and is excited to show off his playful personality with his family. He hopes you love sweet treats as much as he does, because he can’t get enough of them! Plus, he’s already called dibs on the couch when it’s time for movie marathons and snuggle time. Arizona Animal Welfare League

Rico de Gallo - Hi, my name is Rico De Gallo! I am a fun little guy who loves to play and I will make sure to tell you all about it! I'm a vocal pup and love to use my paws when I'm excited, tough chew toys and balls are my favorite to play with! I can be a bit shy at first, but I warm up quickly and would love a lap to snuggle in. If I sound like the perfect playmate for your home, come down to meet me! HALO

Prev 1 / Ad Next