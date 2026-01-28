Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Rena | 2 years old | 42 lbs | female | A5158230 | For only being 2 years old, Rena is one of the shelter's sweetest, most well-behaved dogs! She knows how to sit, shake, and makes for a fantastic companion for shopping errands and hiking trips alike. She's a loving, easy-going girl who enjoys treats, although she may spit them out if they're not to her liking. She is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Tommy - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A837748 AHS

Gretsky | 8 years old | 52 lbs | male | A5156007 | Gretsky came to us with wobbly hips and weak knees. After doing some tests, our vets discovered that he had advanced osteoarthritis. A section of his spine had fused together. If that wasn't enough, an object in the shape of a BB pellet was found in his X-rays. But this won't be the end of his story. This affectionate, social butterfly is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Chief | 1 year old | 38 lbs | male | A5157429 | Chief is a high-energy, playful boy who's just as spunky and hilarious as he looks! He can sit and speak for treats, and he's eager to learn some new tricks in his future home. Chief enjoys belly rubs, long walks in the park, and seeing how high he can jump off the ground. He is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Momma Boots | 3 years old | 48 lbs | female | A5156605 | Momma Boots has been busy nursing her puppies for the past few weeks. Now that they are all grown up and in their adoptive homes, Ms. Boots is ready to find a family of her own! She can be shy at first, but becomes playful and friendly once people earn her trust. Cuddling is her favorite pastime. Momma Boots is available for adoption at the Everyday Adoption Center. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Patches - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A838393 AHS

Bosco | 8 years old | 100 lbs | male | A5156032 | A man was getting in his car at a Phoenix grocery store when Bosco came right up and squeezed himself between the door and the driver's seat. He then hopped in the backseat and made himself at home. This is 8-year-old Bosco's world. If you are interested in being suffocated by a creature who demands booty rubs and smells like Fritos, then Bosco may be the one for you. He is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Crasher | 1 year old | 51 lbs | male | A5158353 | Crasher is a young, smart, and friendly pup on the hunt for a new best friend! Since he's only a year old, he hasn't mastered fetch, but he'll happily chase the ball and stare at it for you. Crash sits for treats and is looking forward to learning some manners in exchange for hot dogs. He is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Asha | 3 years old | 46 lbs | female | A5157367 | Meet Asha, a girl with a personality as stunning as her eyes! She can be shy at first, but her goofy, energetic side shines through once she feels comfortable. Asha gets along with other dogs and people as young as 15. She would love a home where she can build her confidence and learn how to live with a family. She is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Cookie | 7 years old | 73 lbs | female | A4293040 | Meet Cookie, a staff favorite and the most popular girl in playgroups! Unlike many shelter dogs, Cookie has already learned her name and happily greets her human friends whenever she's called. She's dog-social and can handle even the rowdiest dogs, making her a great candidate for those who already have some pets at home. If you're looking for an easygoing old lady to brighten your days, visit the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Portillo - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A838576 AHS

Harry and Houdini - Harry & Houdini are a lovable couple of lovebugs who are ready for their forever family. Harry & Houdini are ready to meet the whole family. They are happy to share their home with other dogs as long as they get to stay together. To meet them, please come to the shelter location anytime during business hours, no appointment needed. https://azsmalldog.xfr.me/dog-details/?id=211580616 AZSDR

Dante - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Rupert - https://azsmalldog.org/dog-details/?id=212461786 AZSDR

Zelda - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A837893 Arizona Humane Society

Rico de Gallo - Hi, my name is Rico De Gallo! I am a fun little guy who loves to play and I will make sure to tell you all about it! I'm a vocal pup and love to use my paws when I'm excited, tough chew toys and balls are my favorite to play with! I can be a bit shy at first, but I warm up quickly and would love a lap to snuggle in. If I sound like the perfect playmate for your home, come down to meet me! HALO

I'm a sweet, chill gal looking for my forever home! I can't wait to show you just how fun and loving I can be! I absolutely love long walks where I can explore and sniff all the shrubbery. Did I mention I have great leash manners as well? I also enjoy lots of good pets, and treats! I already know a few tricks, and I'm eager to learn more- especially if there are treats involved! I can't wait to be the spoiled princess I deserve to be. However, I am open to meet and greets with respectful dogs to see if we match. I can't wait to start our exciting adventures together!*My adoption fee is Sponsored by The Glaser Family Foundation which means you can take me home for FREE!* AAWL

Hi, my name is Mo!- Perfect housemate- Excellent cuddler- Fashionista- Enjoys a good movie marathon/tv show weekend bingeI'm a sweetheart with a big heart and an even bigger love for snuggles and belly rubs. If you're looking for a laid-back, silly guy who's always down for a nap or a cozy cuddle, I'm your dog! I've perfected the art of chilling and would love nothing more than to be your one and only furry companion-I do best as the only dog in the home. I'm ready to find my forever family and give you all the love I've got. Could that be you?*Thanks to a generous donor, you are able to take me home for FREE!*I'm currently in a foster home! Please contact HWB@aawl.org to schedule a time to meet me.Meet me at AAWL's Main Shelter!25 N. 40th StPhoenix AZ 85034 AAWL

Brazo: Available for 195 days. He’s a dashing 6-year-old gentleman who can’t wait to find his forever home. He knows how to be a great roommate and is excited to show off his playful personality with his family. He hopes you love sweet treats as much as he does, because he can’t get enough of them! Plus, he’s already called dibs on the couch when it’s time for movie marathons and snuggle time. Arizona Animal Welfare League

Prev 1 / Ad Next