Jefe - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A837906 Arizona Humane Society

Zelda - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A837893 Arizona Humane Society

Major Tom | 5 years old | 70 lbs | male | A5156895 | Major Tom is always busy with serious work - chasing birds, batting tennis balls, and receiving head rubs. He's looking for a home that will continue to support his career as a Very Good Boy. Major Tim is playful, sits for treats, and will be the best loyal companion. He is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Capricorn | 3 years old | 37 lbs | female | A5158175 | Capricorn is the sweetest, gentlest little lady in need of a forever home. She enjoys slow, relaxed walks and taking her time to stop and smell the flowers. While she is still learning how to build her confidence, her affectionate personality continues to grow every day. She is available at the Everyday Adoption Center. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Lil Wiggle | 2 years old | 49 lbs | male | A5156959 | Looking for a dog who's made of best friend material? Meet Lil Wiggle, the happiest, most loving pup around! Like his namesake, his tail never stops wagging and his body never stops wiggling. He loves people and is eager to please, so he'll have no problem learning how to be a good boy in his future forever home. He is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Basil | 2 years old | 52 lbs | female | A5157466 | Basil might still have plenty of puppy energy, but her loving temperament would make her a good fit for any family who enjoys long walks at the park! She is child-friendly, dog-friendly, and is always ready to play. Basil can sit for treats and enjoys booty scratches the most. She is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Pronto | 2 years old | 34 lbs | male | A5157478 | Pronto might only weigh 34 pounds, but he is filled to the brim with unconditional love! Despite his initially timid demeanor, he warms up to people quickly and will initiate playtime as soon as he can. Pronto would thrive in a home that can provide him with a routine and plenty of time to decompress. He is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Rena | 2 years old | 42 lbs | female | A5158230 | Rena may be new to the shelter, but she has already won the hearts of staff and volunteers alike! Her sweet, loving temperament makes it easy for her to make friends with everyone she meets. Rena is smart and already knows sit and paw, so she already has a head start on thriving in her future forever home. She is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Harry and Houdini - Harry & Houdini are a lovable couple of lovebugs who are ready for their forever family. Harry & Houdini are ready to meet the whole family. They are happy to share their home with other dogs as long as they get to stay together. To meet them, please come to the shelter location anytime during business hours, no appointment needed. https://azsmalldog.xfr.me/dog-details/?id=211580616 AZSDR

Dante - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Hermes - Hi there! My name is Hermes, and I'm a young cattle dog mix with a big heart and lots of happy energy. I'm a playful, fun-loving guy who would love a home where I can stay active and enjoy plenty of exercise. If you have a yard for zoomies, that would be a dream come true! I adore hikes, runs, and playtime, and I would be over the moon to be your new adventure buddy. I'm also very food-motivated, which means training is fun for me and a great way for us to bond. I'd be happy to have a dog sibling to play with, as long as we meet first to make sure we're a good fit. If you're looking for a sweet, affectionate companion who's always ready for fun and cuddles, I'd love to meet you. I can't wait to find my forever family! HALO

Rico de Gallo - Hi, my name is Rico De Gallo! I am a fun little guy who loves to play and I will make sure to tell you all about it! I'm a vocal pup and love to use my paws when I'm excited, tough chew toys and balls are my favorite to play with! I can be a bit shy at first, but I warm up quickly and would love a lap to snuggle in. If I sound like the perfect playmate for your home, come down to meet me! HALO

Brazo: Available for 195 days. He’s a dashing 6-year-old gentleman who can’t wait to find his forever home. He knows how to be a great roommate and is excited to show off his playful personality with his family. He hopes you love sweet treats as much as he does, because he can’t get enough of them! Plus, he’s already called dibs on the couch when it’s time for movie marathons and snuggle time. Arizona Animal Welfare League

I'm a sweet, chill gal looking for my forever home! I can't wait to show you just how fun and loving I can be! I absolutely love long walks where I can explore and sniff all the shrubbery. Did I mention I have great leash manners as well? I also enjoy lots of good pets, and treats! I already know a few tricks, and I'm eager to learn more- especially if there are treats involved! I can't wait to be the spoiled princess I deserve to be. However, I am open to meet and greets with respectful dogs to see if we match. I can't wait to start our exciting adventures together!*My adoption fee is Sponsored by The Glaser Family Foundation which means you can take me home for FREE!* AAWL

Bosco | 8 years old | 100 lbs | male | A5156032 | A man was getting in his car at a Phoenix grocery store when Bosco came right up and squeezed himself between the door and the driver's seat. He then hopped in the backseat and made himself at home. This is 8-year-old Bosco's world. If you are interested in being suffocated by a creature who demands booty rubs and smells like Fritos, then Bosco may be the one for you. He is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Kaleidoscope | 2 years old | 45 lbs | female | A5156480 | Kaleidoscope was found on the front porch of a stranger's home giving birth to nine puppies. After several weeks, her puppies have grown to a healthy weight and age, and she is ready to retire as a mother and begin life in a forever home. Kaleidoscope is nervous around new people, but she warms up quickly and reveals her soft, loving side once she gets to know you. She is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Ingrid | 2 years old | 46 lbs | female | A5155229 | Is Ingrid happy to see you or is it just her ears? Well, we're happy to report that it's both! She's a staff favorite and as one of the spunkiest dogs around, preferring to zig zag to her destination over a slow, leisurely walk. Ingrid likes playing with big dogs and loves children. She is available at the Everyday Adoption Center. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Asha | 3 years old | 46 lbs | female | A5157367 | Meet Asha, a girl with a personality as stunning as her eyes! She can be shy at first, but her goofy, energetic side shines through once she feels comfortable. Asha gets along with other dogs and people as young as 15. She would love a home where she can build her confidence and learn how to live with a family. She is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Rupert - https://azsmalldog.org/dog-details/?id=212461786 AZSDR

