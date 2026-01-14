Share Facebook

Asha | 3 years old | 46 lbs | female | A5157367 | Meet Asha, a girl with a personality as stunning as her eyes! She can be shy at first, but her goofy, energetic side shines through once she feels comfortable. Asha gets along with other dogs and people as young as 15. She would love a home where she can build her confidence and learn how to live with a family. She is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Kaleidoscope | 2 years old | 45 lbs | female | A5156480 | Kaleidoscope was found on the front porch of a stranger's home giving birth to nine puppies. After several weeks, her puppies have grown to a healthy weight and age, and she is ready to retire as a mother and begin life in a forever home. Kaleidoscope is nervous around new people, but she warms up quickly and reveals her soft, loving side once she gets to know you. She is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Beckham | 4 years old | 58 lbs | male | A5156499 | Beckham is a puppy living in an adult dog's body. He's sweet, playful, and happy-go-lucky, although he still needs some help containing his excitement while on a leash. Beckham is happiest nuzzling his head into people's laps and curling in for a cuddle session. He is potty trained and ready to go home today! Visit Beckham at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Ingrid | 2 years old | 46 lbs | female | A5155229 | Looking for a fun, spunky dog who only wants walks, cuddles, and spending every day by your side? Ingrid might be the one for you! This 2-year-old pup is an excited, enthusiastic lady who is full of curiosity for life. Ingrid is excellent at walking on a leash and already knows how to sit and shake. She is available for adoption at the Everyday Adoption Center. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Buddy | 2 years old | 69 lbs | male | A5156334 | Buddy is the sweetest boy with enough puppy energy to last a lifetime! Although he still needs further training to get out of his chewing phase, he is highly affectionate and loves people of all ages. Buddy would thrive in a home with an active family who can take him on adventures and teach him some manners. He is dog-friendly and potty trained. Adopt this goofy lover at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Bosco | 8 years old | 100 lbs | male | A5156032 | A man was getting in his car at a Phoenix grocery store when Bosco came right up and squeezed himself between the door and the driver's seat. He then hopped in the backseat and made himself at home. This is 8-year-old Bosco's world. If you are interested in being suffocated by a creature who demands booty rubs and smells like Fritos, then Bosco may be the one for you. He is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Hello there I'm Meika!- Tug-o-war champion!!- In home experience!- Loveees to play with toys and people!!!- Hiking super star!- Knows some tricks!- Sweet girl with the funniest personality reporting for duty!- I would love to meet the whole family (dogs included) just to ensure a paw-some match. If I sound like the girl you're looking for, come in and meet me today!*My adoption fee is sponsored by Peerless Plumbing. This means you can take me home for FREE!*No appointment necessary!Meet me at AAWL's Main Shelter!25 N. 40th StPhoenix AZ 85034602-273-6852 AAWL

Hermes - Hi there! My name is Hermes, and I'm a young cattle dog mix with a big heart and lots of happy energy. I'm a playful, fun-loving guy who would love a home where I can stay active and enjoy plenty of exercise. If you have a yard for zoomies, that would be a dream come true! I adore hikes, runs, and playtime, and I would be over the moon to be your new adventure buddy. I'm also very food-motivated, which means training is fun for me and a great way for us to bond. I'd be happy to have a dog sibling to play with, as long as we meet first to make sure we're a good fit. If you're looking for a sweet, affectionate companion who's always ready for fun and cuddles, I'd love to meet you. I can't wait to find my forever family! HALO

Lil Chonky | 6 years old | 93 lbs | male | A5156938 | He's big, round, and filled to the brim with fluff! Lil Chonky is on the hunt for a forever home, preferably one with hot dogs and love to spare. While he tends to be more independent, he loves playing ball with people and warms up to new people with time and patience. This high-energy pup would thrive in a cat-free home with a family who can keep teaching him how to be the best dog. He is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Krieger | 5 years old | 67 lbs | male | A4604546 | Kreiger has been waiting since September to find his forever home. This high-energy German shepherd's greatest passion is playing fetch, and he'll chase tennis balls from sun up to sundown if he could. He would do best in an active household that can keep his mind stimulated while allowing him to decompress from shelter life. He is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

I'm a sweet, chill gal looking for my forever home! I can't wait to show you just how fun and loving I can be! I absolutely love long walks where I can explore and sniff all the shrubbery. Did I mention I have great leash manners as well? I also enjoy lots of good pets, and treats! I already know a few tricks, and I'm eager to learn more- especially if there are treats involved! I can't wait to be the spoiled princess I deserve to be. However, I am open to meet and greets with respectful dogs to see if we match. I can't wait to start our exciting adventures together!*My adoption fee is Sponsored by The Glaser Family Foundation which means you can take me home for FREE!* AAWL

Rico de Gallo - Hi, my name is Rico De Gallo! I am a fun little guy who loves to play and I will make sure to tell you all about it! I'm a vocal pup and love to use my paws when I'm excited, tough chew toys and balls are my favorite to play with! I can be a bit shy at first, but I warm up quickly and would love a lap to snuggle in. If I sound like the perfect playmate for your home, come down to meet me! HALO

Garbanzo | 4 years old | 64 lbs | male | A5156070 | Garbanzo might be a little shy at first, but with time, he'll show you just how loving he can be. He loves getting all the pets and attention, and is happiest when people treat him with compassion and patience. He would thrive in a home where he can continue to build his confidence, ideally with no small animals. He is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Mr Rogers | 8 years old | 60 lbs | male | A5155982 | Mr Rogers is an easygoing old man looking to become someone's couch potato! This 8-year-old pup enjoys leisurely walks and accepts all forms of petting from the people he meets. He's curious, independent, and will happily sit for some jerky treats. He is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Brazo: Available for 195 days. He’s a dashing 6-year-old gentleman who can’t wait to find his forever home. He knows how to be a great roommate and is excited to show off his playful personality with his family. He hopes you love sweet treats as much as he does, because he can’t get enough of them! Plus, he’s already called dibs on the couch when it’s time for movie marathons and snuggle time. Arizona Animal Welfare League

Hi, my name is Mo!- Perfect housemate- Excellent cuddler- Fashionista- Enjoys a good movie marathon/tv show weekend bingeI'm a sweetheart with a big heart and an even bigger love for snuggles and belly rubs. If you're looking for a laid-back, silly guy who's always down for a nap or a cozy cuddle, I'm your dog! I've perfected the art of chilling and would love nothing more than to be your one and only furry companion-I do best as the only dog in the home. I'm ready to find my forever family and give you all the love I've got. Could that be you?*Thanks to a generous donor, you are able to take me home for FREE!*I'm currently in a foster home! Please contact HWB@aawl.org to schedule a time to meet me.Meet me at AAWL's Main Shelter!25 N. 40th StPhoenix AZ 85034 AAWL

Hi, I'm Gertrude. I find the world a bit overwhelming at times, preferring my own company to large, noisy crowds. New faces and loud noises make me uneasy, and I often seek quiet areas sniffing and exploring where I can feel safe and observe from a distance. I dream of a serene home, where patience and gentle encouragement help me discover the joys of companionship at my own pace. If you cherish tranquility and are looking for a calm companion to share in the quiet moments, I might just be the perfect match for you. MCACC

Harry and Houdini - Harry & Houdini are a lovable couple of lovebugs who are ready for their forever family. Harry & Houdini are ready to meet the whole family. They are happy to share their home with other dogs as long as they get to stay together. To meet them, please come to the shelter location anytime during business hours, no appointment needed. https://azsmalldog.xfr.me/dog-details/?id=211580616 AZSDR

