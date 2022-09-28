Watch Now
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (9/28/22)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.

A4747952.Penny.jpg Penny | 2 years old | spayed female | 45lbs | ID# A4747952 | maricopa.gov/petsPhoto by: MCACC cutie pie.jpg Cutie Pie: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A711089Photo by: AHS A4763424.KingKong-1.jpg King Kong | 3 years old | neutered male | 62lbs | ID# A4763424 | maricopa.gov/petsPhoto by: MCACC 693601 winston.jpeg Winston is a 6-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier. His entire body wiggles when he's happy, not just his tail. This energetic boy is hard of hearing but that has not kept him from learning some new tricks during his time here at the Arizona Humane Society. Staff members have worked with him to help teach him sign language! He would love to find someone who will continue this training in his new home. Some common techniques for training deaf dogs include hand signals, shoulder taps, and using specialty collars. Luckily, Winston is eager to please his human friends. His tennis ball is his favorite reward. He loves to chase after the ball or play with chew toys! Winston is available at the Arizona Humane Society's South Mountain Campus. You can learn more about him and make an appointment to meet him at azhumane.org/adopt.Photo by: AHS jakoda.png Jakoda: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR sadie.jpg Sadie: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A697687Photo by: AHS frankie.png Frankie: azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR zach braff.jpg Zach Braff: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A711718Photo by: AHS cookie.jpg Cookie: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A678748Photo by: AHS A4708068.Coco-2.jpg Coco | 2 years old | neutered male | 58lbs |ID# A4708068 | maricopa.gov/petsPhoto by: MCACC sampson.png Sampson - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR A4673908.Bronco-2.jpg Bronco | 1 year old | neutered male | 60lbs | ID# A4673908 | maricopa.gov/petsPhoto by: MCACC bea.jpg Bea: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A707540Photo by: AHS Onion.png Onion - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR henry.png Henry: azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR A4765874.Julius-2.jpg Julius | 1 year old | neutered male | 67lbs | ID# A4765874 | maricopa.gov/petsPhoto by: MCACC A4763456.Greta-2.jpg Greta | 6 years old | spayed female | 50lbs | ID# A4763456 | maricopa.gov/petsPhoto by: MCACC Screen Shot 2022-06-22 at 6.06.23 AM.png Nina Simone - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR lindo lilly.png Lindo and Lilly - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A700710Photo by: AHS

