Penny | 2 years old | spayed female | 45lbs | ID# A4747952 | maricopa.gov/pets MCACC

Cutie Pie: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A711089 AHS

King Kong | 3 years old | neutered male | 62lbs | ID# A4763424 | maricopa.gov/pets MCACC

Winston is a 6-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier. His entire body wiggles when he's happy, not just his tail. This energetic boy is hard of hearing but that has not kept him from learning some new tricks during his time here at the Arizona Humane Society. Staff members have worked with him to help teach him sign language! He would love to find someone who will continue this training in his new home. Some common techniques for training deaf dogs include hand signals, shoulder taps, and using specialty collars. Luckily, Winston is eager to please his human friends. His tennis ball is his favorite reward. He loves to chase after the ball or play with chew toys! Winston is available at the Arizona Humane Society's South Mountain Campus. You can learn more about him and make an appointment to meet him at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Jakoda: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Sadie: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A697687 AHS

Frankie: azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Zach Braff: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A711718 AHS

Cookie: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A678748 AHS

Coco | 2 years old | neutered male | 58lbs |ID# A4708068 | maricopa.gov/pets MCACC

Sampson - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Bronco | 1 year old | neutered male | 60lbs | ID# A4673908 | maricopa.gov/pets MCACC

Bea: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A707540 AHS

Onion - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Henry: azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Julius | 1 year old | neutered male | 67lbs | ID# A4765874 | maricopa.gov/pets MCACC

Greta | 6 years old | spayed female | 50lbs | ID# A4763456 | maricopa.gov/pets MCACC

Nina Simone - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Lindo and Lilly - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A700710 AHS

