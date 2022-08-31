Share Facebook

Arturo | 3 years old | male | 49lbs | ID# A4737441 | Arturo is a charming pup who adores getting attention from his friends - especially belly rubs! He likes splashing in the play pool, rolling in the grass, and enjoying all the simple pleasures that come with being a dog, and can't wait to have a home of his own to enjoy too. Arturo's adoption fee is only $25 and includes his neuter, microchip, and vaccinations. Visit pets.maricopa.gov to learn how you can adopt your new best friend! MCACC

Pumpkin: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A709368 AHS

Boyfriend - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Aamu | 2 years old | male | 55lbs | ID# A4717617 | Aamu is a beautiful pup who loves to play and have fun. He's already had house training and learned some basic obedience, and he's gentle taking treats when you reward him. He's happy to play fetch with you or keep himself entertained with toys, and enjoys running zoomies and playing in kiddie pools. He has previously done well with kids (5+), but would like to be the only pet in his new home at this time. Aamu's adoption fee is only $25 and includes his neuter, microchip, and vaccinations. Visit pets.maricopa.gov to learn how you can adopt your new best friend! MCACC

Sodabread: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A708726 AHS

Alvin Adams - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Cecilia | 2 years old | female | 47lbs | ID# A4581495 | Cecilia is a shy lady who who's looking forward to leaving the loud shelter behind her for good. Although she's very timid about meeting new people, once you earn her trust she's sweet and loving. She's had previous house training, and will scratch at the door to let you know when she needs to go out. She may do well with older kids (12+) who will treat her gently and understand that she gets startled very easily. She seems to prefer some dogs more than others, so she will need a very gradual introduction to her new canine family members and may prefer calm dogs that will give her space. Cecilia's adoption fee is only $25 and includes her spay, microchip, and vaccinations. Visit pets.maricopa.gov to learn how you can adopt your new best friend! MCACC

Walker: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A694853 AHS

Jakoda: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Coco | 2 years old | male | 58lbs | ID# A4708068 | Coco is a happy youngster who loves to splash in the pool, show off his "sit" and "down" for treats, and play fetch and get attention from his friends. He's been friendly with everyone he meets, and may even do well with kids (you're welcome to bring yours to the shelter to meet him before you adopt! He would like to have a home with no small animals, and would appreciate a very gradual introduction at home to other large dogs to give everyone time to feel comfortable. Coco's adoption fee is only $25 and includes his neuter, microchip, and vaccinations. Visit pets.maricopa.gov to learn how you can adopt your new best friend! MCACC

Winterfell: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A708071 AHS

Bentley Powers - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Ceri - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Bosco | 6 years old | male | 50lbs | ID# A4488202 | Bosco is a sweet and gentle boy who has already had house training and some basic obedience. He's done great with humans of all ages, and has even lived in a home with kids as young as six. He has done well with other dogs, but isn't a fan of overly rambunctious pups and would appreciate a very gradual introduction at home to make sure he has time to adjust. Bosco's adoption fee is only $25 and includes his neuter, microchip, and vaccinations. Visit pets.maricopa.gov to learn how you can adopt your new best friend! MCACC

Gonzo - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Suki: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A709065 AHS

Onion - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Bea | 1.5 years old | female | 53lbs | ID# A4699723 | Bea is a smart girl who's already learned a bunch of tricks, and would probably love to learn even more in exchange for some yummy treats! She enjoys chasing tennis balls, dipping her paws in the pool, and soaking up all the love and attention she can. She will need a gradual introduction to other large dogs that gives everyone time to adjust, or would also be happy as the only dog and have all the attention for herself. Bea's adoption fee is only $25 and includes her spay, microchip, and vaccinations. Visit pets.maricopa.gov to learn how you can adopt your new best friend! MCACC

Fiona is a sweet senior gal who loves to spend time cuddled up to her favorite humans. This 8-year-old Husky was rescued by one of the Arizona Humane Society's Emergency Animal Medical Technicians back in July. Shortly after she arrived, doctors in AHS' Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital discovered she was suffering from a bad skin infection. As part of the treatment process, Fiona's fur was shaved. But don't worry, she won't have this goofy haircut for long! Fiona is already feeling much better and her beautiful coat will soon grow back. For now, what she lacks in hair, she makes up for in love in the form of doggie kisses. Fiona is a very affectionate girl. She'd love to find a loving family who will share a comfy spot on their couch. Make an appointment to meet Fiona at azhumane.org/adopt today! AHS

Nina Simone - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

