Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (8/3/22)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
Murphy: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A693534Photo by: AHS Cheese | 2 years old | 60lbs | ID# A4687968 | Cheese arrived at the shelter at the end of January, and is currently one of the five longest residents at MCACC. He's become very frustrated with shelter life and doesn't always make a good first impression in his kennel, but outside he'll show you what a fun and wiggly boy he can be! He enjoys splashing around in kiddie pools, belly rubs, and practicing his tricks for treats. He was very polite with a teenager he met at the shelter, and may do well with older kids and/or dogs in his family with a patient introduction. Cheese's adoption fee is only $25, and includes his neuter, microchip, vaccinations and more! Visit pets.maricopa.gov to learn how you can adopt your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC Lyla: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A704505Photo by: AHS Doobie | 5 years old | 73lbs | ID# A4693594 | Doobie arrived at the shelter in February, and is currently one of the five longest residents at MCACC. He's a gentle and sweet boy who's always happy to spend time with you. With a patient introduction, he may do well with kids and/or other dogs in his new home. Doobie's adoption fee is only $25, and includes his neuter, microchip, vaccinations and more! Visit pets.maricopa.gov to learn how you can adopt your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC Ethan: azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR Owen: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A694457Photo by: AHS Laker | 3 years old | 44lbs | ID# A4611948 | Laker arrived at the shelter in February, and is currently one of the longest shelter residents. He already has previous obedience and house training, knows how to sit for his treats, and has been playful and friendly with people of all ages. Laker's adoption fee is only $25, and includes his neuter, microchip, vaccinations and more! Visit pets.maricopa.gov to learn how you can adopt your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC Onix | 7 years old | 75lbs | ID# A3488431 | Onix arrived at the shelter in February, and is currently one of the five longest residents at MCACC. He's been very friendly and loving with everyone he meets, and would like to have a family of his very own to love and play with. He enjoys playing with toys, getting booty scratches, and sharing snacks with his friends. With a patient introduction, he may do well with kids and/or other dogs in his new family. Onix's adoption fee is only $25, and includes his neuter, microchip, vaccinations and more! Visit pets.maricopa.gov to learn how you can adopt your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC Henry: azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR TJ: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A692311Photo by: AHS Malibu and Bailey - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR Hershey Kiss: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A703895Photo by: AHS Bruno | 4 years old | 62lbs | ID# A4490314 | Bruno arrived at the shelter in February, and is currently one of the five longest residents at MCACC. He's a playful boy who enjoys running zoomies, saying hi to new people, and practicing his "sit" for treats. With a patient introduction, he may do well with kids and/or other dogs in his new home. Bruno's adoption fee is only $25, and includes his neuter, microchip, vaccinations and more! Visit pets.maricopa.gov to learn how you can adopt your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC Zelda has traveled quite a long way to find her forever home. This sweet girl was brought to the Arizona Humane Society after her owners could no longer care for her. Now, she's looking for a loving family who will take her on lots of fun adventures. This 6-year-old Labrador Retriever mix is practically perfect in every way. She loves belly rubs and will happily cuddle up with her favorite humans. Make an appointment to meet Zelda at azhumane.org/adopt.Photo by: AHS Clover | 2 years old | 46lbs | ID# A4686414 | Clover arrived at the shelter in January and is now the longest resident at MCACC. She's a super fun, wiggly, and playful girl who adores spending time with her friends. She's very friendly and loves attention, but is also happy to entertain herself with toys if you're too busy to play. With a patient introduction, she may do well with kids and/or other dogs in her new family. Clover's adoption fee is only $25, and includes his neuter, microchip, vaccinations and more! Visit pets.maricopa.gov to learn how you can adopt your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC Bentley Powers - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Jakoda: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR Frankie: azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Whiskey: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A705578Photo by: AHS