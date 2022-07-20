Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (7/20/22)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.

lafayette.jpg Lafayette: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A701687Photo by: AHS Aamu.jpg Aamu | 2 years old | Neutered male | 60lbs | ID# A4717617 | Clever and playful | Has done well with kids | Previous obedience and house training | Visit pets.maricopa.gov to learn more about how you adopting a new best friend!Photo by: MCACC Henley.png Henley: azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR Coconut.jpg Coconut | 2 years old | Neutered male | 47lbs | ID# A4734227 | Playful and energetic | Enjoys kiddie pools and playing with toys | Visit pets.maricopa.gov to learn more about how you adopting a new best friend!Photo by: MCACC big tom.jpg Big Tom: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A702147Photo by: AHS Sitka.jpg Sitka | 2 years old | Neutered male | 47lbs | ID# A4707451 | Sweet and shy | Enjoys kiddie pools and running zoomies | Visit pets.maricopa.gov to learn more about how you adopting a new best friend!Photo by: MCACC bentley powers.png Bentley Powers - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR reeses.jpg Reeses: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A704258Photo by: AHS topaz.jpg Topaz: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A702659Photo by: AHS scruffy and nugget.png Scruffy and Nugget: azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR Willie.jpg Willie | 1 year old | Neutered male | 37lbs | ID# A4708137 | Active and fun | Crate trained | Has done well with other dogs | Visit pets.maricopa.gov to learn more about how you adopting a new best friend!Photo by: MCACC Rocky 4.jpg Rocky has been patiently waiting for a home for 163 days. He's keeping his paws crossed that he will meet someone as loving as he is. At 9 years old, Rocky is still full of energy. His idea for a perfect day would consist of lots of playing and cuddles. He is very loving and happily soaks up all the attention he can get from his human friends. He is also very obedient and already knows commands like "sit", "stay" and "shake". Right now, you can make Rocky part of your family for free! His adoption fee is waived. Make an appointment to meet him today at azhumane.org/adopt.Photo by: AHS frankie.png Frankie: azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Trevor.jpg Trevor | 2 years old | Neutered male | 57lbs | ID# A4596862 | Playful and wiggly| Has done well with other dogs | Previous obedience and house training | Visit pets.maricopa.gov to learn more about how you adopting a new best friend!Photo by: MCACC blackie.jpg Blackie: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A705044Photo by: AHS King.jpg King | 2 years old | Neutered male | 50lbs | ID# A4733563 | Curious and gentle | Has done well with kids | Previous obedience and house training | Visit pets.maricopa.gov to learn more about how you adopting a new best friend!Photo by: MCACC jakoda.png Jakoda: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR moonlight.jpg Moonlight: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A705345Photo by: AHS ethan.png Ethan: azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR

Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (7/20/22)

close-gallery
  • lafayette.jpg
  • Aamu.jpg
  • Henley.png
  • Coconut.jpg
  • big tom.jpg
  • Sitka.jpg
  • bentley powers.png
  • reeses.jpg
  • topaz.jpg
  • scruffy and nugget.png
  • Willie.jpg
  • Rocky 4.jpg
  • frankie.png
  • Trevor.jpg
  • blackie.jpg
  • King.jpg
  • jakoda.png
  • moonlight.jpg
  • ethan.png

Share

Lafayette: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A701687AHS
Aamu | 2 years old | Neutered male | 60lbs | ID# A4717617 | Clever and playful | Has done well with kids | Previous obedience and house training | Visit pets.maricopa.gov to learn more about how you adopting a new best friend!MCACC
Henley: azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/AZSDR
Coconut | 2 years old | Neutered male | 47lbs | ID# A4734227 | Playful and energetic | Enjoys kiddie pools and playing with toys | Visit pets.maricopa.gov to learn more about how you adopting a new best friend!MCACC
Big Tom: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A702147AHS
Sitka | 2 years old | Neutered male | 47lbs | ID# A4707451 | Sweet and shy | Enjoys kiddie pools and running zoomies | Visit pets.maricopa.gov to learn more about how you adopting a new best friend!MCACC
Bentley Powers - azsmalldog.org/adopt/AZSDR
Reeses: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A704258AHS
Topaz: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A702659AHS
Scruffy and Nugget: azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/AZSDR
Willie | 1 year old | Neutered male | 37lbs | ID# A4708137 | Active and fun | Crate trained | Has done well with other dogs | Visit pets.maricopa.gov to learn more about how you adopting a new best friend!MCACC
Rocky has been patiently waiting for a home for 163 days. He's keeping his paws crossed that he will meet someone as loving as he is. At 9 years old, Rocky is still full of energy. His idea for a perfect day would consist of lots of playing and cuddles. He is very loving and happily soaks up all the attention he can get from his human friends. He is also very obedient and already knows commands like "sit", "stay" and "shake". Right now, you can make Rocky part of your family for free! His adoption fee is waived. Make an appointment to meet him today at azhumane.org/adopt.AHS
Frankie: azsmalldog.org/adopt/AZSDR
Trevor | 2 years old | Neutered male | 57lbs | ID# A4596862 | Playful and wiggly| Has done well with other dogs | Previous obedience and house training | Visit pets.maricopa.gov to learn more about how you adopting a new best friend!MCACC
Blackie: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A705044AHS
King | 2 years old | Neutered male | 50lbs | ID# A4733563 | Curious and gentle | Has done well with kids | Previous obedience and house training | Visit pets.maricopa.gov to learn more about how you adopting a new best friend!MCACC
Jakoda: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/AZSDR
Moonlight: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A705345AHS
Ethan: azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/AZSDR
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next