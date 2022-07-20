Share Facebook

Lafayette: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A701687 AHS

Aamu | 2 years old | Neutered male | 60lbs | ID# A4717617 | Clever and playful | Has done well with kids | Previous obedience and house training | Visit pets.maricopa.gov to learn more about how you adopting a new best friend! MCACC

Henley: azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Coconut | 2 years old | Neutered male | 47lbs | ID# A4734227 | Playful and energetic | Enjoys kiddie pools and playing with toys | Visit pets.maricopa.gov to learn more about how you adopting a new best friend! MCACC

Big Tom: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A702147 AHS

Sitka | 2 years old | Neutered male | 47lbs | ID# A4707451 | Sweet and shy | Enjoys kiddie pools and running zoomies | Visit pets.maricopa.gov to learn more about how you adopting a new best friend! MCACC

Bentley Powers - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Reeses: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A704258 AHS

Topaz: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A702659 AHS

Scruffy and Nugget: azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Willie | 1 year old | Neutered male | 37lbs | ID# A4708137 | Active and fun | Crate trained | Has done well with other dogs | Visit pets.maricopa.gov to learn more about how you adopting a new best friend! MCACC

Rocky has been patiently waiting for a home for 163 days. He's keeping his paws crossed that he will meet someone as loving as he is. At 9 years old, Rocky is still full of energy. His idea for a perfect day would consist of lots of playing and cuddles. He is very loving and happily soaks up all the attention he can get from his human friends. He is also very obedient and already knows commands like "sit", "stay" and "shake". Right now, you can make Rocky part of your family for free! His adoption fee is waived. Make an appointment to meet him today at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Frankie: azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Trevor | 2 years old | Neutered male | 57lbs | ID# A4596862 | Playful and wiggly| Has done well with other dogs | Previous obedience and house training | Visit pets.maricopa.gov to learn more about how you adopting a new best friend! MCACC

Blackie: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A705044 AHS

King | 2 years old | Neutered male | 50lbs | ID# A4733563 | Curious and gentle | Has done well with kids | Previous obedience and house training | Visit pets.maricopa.gov to learn more about how you adopting a new best friend! MCACC

Jakoda: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Moonlight: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A705345 AHS

Ethan: azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

