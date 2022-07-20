Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (7/20/22)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
Lafayette: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A701687Photo by: AHS Aamu | 2 years old | Neutered male | 60lbs | ID# A4717617 | Clever and playful | Has done well with kids | Previous obedience and house training | Visit pets.maricopa.gov to learn more about how you adopting a new best friend!Photo by: MCACC Henley: azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR Coconut | 2 years old | Neutered male | 47lbs | ID# A4734227 | Playful and energetic | Enjoys kiddie pools and playing with toys | Visit pets.maricopa.gov to learn more about how you adopting a new best friend!Photo by: MCACC Big Tom: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A702147Photo by: AHS Sitka | 2 years old | Neutered male | 47lbs | ID# A4707451 | Sweet and shy | Enjoys kiddie pools and running zoomies | Visit pets.maricopa.gov to learn more about how you adopting a new best friend!Photo by: MCACC Bentley Powers - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Reeses: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A704258Photo by: AHS Topaz: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A702659Photo by: AHS Scruffy and Nugget: azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR Willie | 1 year old | Neutered male | 37lbs | ID# A4708137 | Active and fun | Crate trained | Has done well with other dogs | Visit pets.maricopa.gov to learn more about how you adopting a new best friend!Photo by: MCACC Rocky has been patiently waiting for a home for 163 days. He's keeping his paws crossed that he will meet someone as loving as he is. At 9 years old, Rocky is still full of energy. His idea for a perfect day would consist of lots of playing and cuddles. He is very loving and happily soaks up all the attention he can get from his human friends. He is also very obedient and already knows commands like "sit", "stay" and "shake". Right now, you can make Rocky part of your family for free! His adoption fee is waived. Make an appointment to meet him today at azhumane.org/adopt.Photo by: AHS Frankie: azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Trevor | 2 years old | Neutered male | 57lbs | ID# A4596862 | Playful and wiggly| Has done well with other dogs | Previous obedience and house training | Visit pets.maricopa.gov to learn more about how you adopting a new best friend!Photo by: MCACC Blackie: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A705044Photo by: AHS King | 2 years old | Neutered male | 50lbs | ID# A4733563 | Curious and gentle | Has done well with kids | Previous obedience and house training | Visit pets.maricopa.gov to learn more about how you adopting a new best friend!Photo by: MCACC Jakoda: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR Moonlight: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A705345Photo by: AHS Ethan: azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR