Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (7/14/22)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.

Buttons: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A700151AHS
Fletcher | 1 year old | 60lbs | ID# A4733540MCACC
Scruffy and Nugget: azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/AZSDR
Kyra: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A702341AHS
Cheese | 2 years old | 60lbs | ID# A4687968MCACC
Dwight: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/AZSDR
Jakoda: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/AZSDR
Cider | 1 year old | 55lbs | ID# A4719141MCACC
Dymitri: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A684235AHS
Reina | 1 year old | 58lbs | ID# A4705847MCACC
Frankie: azsmalldog.org/adopt/AZSDR
Henley: azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/AZSDR
Lion | 7 years old | 84lbs | ID# A3973715MCACC
Mickey: azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/AZSDR
Gabriel has a big personality stuffed into a small dog body. He is a total attention seeker... but in a good way! He craves attention and loves spending quality time with his favorite humans. He will happily soak up all the pets and scratches you can give him and even thank you with a big tail wag and a playful "ruff ruff". He also loves to play outdoors and go on lots of walks. Gabriel and ALL of his furry friends at the Arizona Humane Society have waived adoption fees for the rest of the month thanks to our friends at BISSELL Pet Foundation. Make an appointment to meet him today at azhumane.org/adopt.AHS
Golem | 3 years old | 61lbs | ID# A4714403MCACC
Ethan: azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/AZSDR
Henry: azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/AZSDR
Moto: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A700195AHS
