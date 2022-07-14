Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (7/14/22)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
Buttons: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A700151Photo by: AHS Fletcher | 1 year old | 60lbs | ID# A4733540Photo by: MCACC Scruffy and Nugget: azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR Kyra: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A702341Photo by: AHS Cheese | 2 years old | 60lbs | ID# A4687968Photo by: MCACC Dwight: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR Jakoda: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR Cider | 1 year old | 55lbs | ID# A4719141Photo by: MCACC Dymitri: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A684235Photo by: AHS Reina | 1 year old | 58lbs | ID# A4705847Photo by: MCACC Frankie: azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Henley: azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR Lion | 7 years old | 84lbs | ID# A3973715Photo by: MCACC Mickey: azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR Gabriel has a big personality stuffed into a small dog body. He is a total attention seeker... but in a good way! He craves attention and loves spending quality time with his favorite humans. He will happily soak up all the pets and scratches you can give him and even thank you with a big tail wag and a playful "ruff ruff". He also loves to play outdoors and go on lots of walks. Gabriel and ALL of his furry friends at the Arizona Humane Society have waived adoption fees for the rest of the month thanks to our friends at BISSELL Pet Foundation. Make an appointment to meet him today at azhumane.org/adopt.Photo by: AHS Golem | 3 years old | 61lbs | ID# A4714403Photo by: MCACC Ethan: azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR Henry: azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR Moto: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A700195Photo by: AHS