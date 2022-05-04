Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

"Honey is as sweet as her name implies. This 7-year-old Labrador Retriever mix has already mastered all tricks needed to be a loyal best friend. She is very gentle and calm. Plus, she is already leash trained and housetrained. Honey came to the Arizona Humane Society after her elderly owner could no longer care for her. Honey uses her nose to navigate the world because she is blind. Despite losing her sight years ago, Honey has not missed a beat. She's still got lots of love to give. Now she's determined to sniff out a new home. If you are interested in adopting Honey, visit azhumane.org/adopt to make an appointment to meet her today. If you've been waiting to adopt a pet, now is the time! From now until Sunday, May 15th, the Arizona Humane Society is waiving adoption fees for all of our adoptable pets. That means you can adopt Honey or any of her friends at AHS for free! Help empty the shelter and adopt a deserving pet today." AHS

Salvador | 6 years old | 72lbs | ID# A4705143Salvador is a sweet, smiley boy who was found in a wilderness area by a kind stranger and brought to our shelter to find a home. He knows how to walk nicely on a leash and is polite, gentle, and loving. Adoption fees are waived through May 15th, so you can bring home your new best friend for no charge - Salvador is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home as soon as today! MCACC

Amaya: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A695687 AHS

Toretto | 2 years old | 75lbs | ID# A4708085Toretto is a big happy boy who loves to spend time with his volunteer friends. He enjoys going for walks to sniff and explore the outdoors, practice his "sit" for yummy treats, and soak up all the love and attention he can get. Adoption fees are waived through May 15th, so you can bring home your new best friend for no charge - Toretto is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home as soon as today! MCACC

Dwight: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Kobe: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A691579 AHS

Cammie | 7 years old | 71lbs | ID# A4707354Cammie is a very smart girl who's already had some previous training and loves to show you her "sit" and "shake paw" tricks. Sweet and gentle, Cammie would be an amazing match for anyone who loves heelers but doesn't want to be overwhelmed by energy. Adoption fees are waived through May 15th, so you can bring home your new best friend for no charge - Cammie is already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home as soon as today! MCACC

Nova: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A695316 AHS

Nubs and Sugar Bean: azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Terry Crews | 2 years old | 68lbs | ID# A4727700Terry Crews is a handsome husky boy who loves to play and explore. Wiggly and curious, he enjoys chatting with you when he gets excited and is always happy to show you his "sit" for treats. Adoption fees are waived through May 15th, so you can bring home your new best friend for no charge - Terry is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home as soon as today! MCACC

Tiger Lily: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A693000 AHS

Rugby: azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Brisket | 6 years old | 59lbs | ID# A4708103Brisket is a unique looking pup with a great personality. He walks well on a leash and enjoys spending time outside when the weather is nice. He loves getting attention, posing for photos, and sharing snacks with his friends. Adoption fees are waived through May 15th, so you can bring home your new best friend for no charge - Brisket is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home as soon as today! MCACC

Winston: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A693601 AHS

Kenai | 8 years old | 71lbs | ID# A4687969Kenai is a well-behaved gentleman who has already mastered a lot of training and hasn't had a single accident in his room. Despite being a senior, he's very playful and loves to splash in kiddie pools and play fetch with you. He's a sweet boy who loves attention, especially enjoys booty scratches, and has been friendly with everyone he meets. Adoption fees are waived through May 15th, so you can bring home your new best friend for no charge - Kenai is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home as soon as today! MCACC

Waldo: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A695884 AHS

Rocket - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Bill and Ted: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Prev 1 / Ad Next