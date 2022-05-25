Share Facebook

Basil: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A697207 AHS

Zahara - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Awwzie | 2 years old | 54lbs | ID# A4641093 | Awwzie is a lovely girl who adores playing with people - when she was picked up as a stray, she was found playing soccer with some kids in the park! She already knows how to sit and shake hands with you, and would love to learn even more (balanced with plenty of playtime and, of course!). Visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about Awwzie and other shelter pets in need. Awwzie is already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home! MCACC

Bunny is a sweet and affectionate Chihuahua. mix. When he is really happy or excited, he hops (like a bunny)! This sweet boy definitely hopped with joy when he met AHS' Emergency Animal TechniciansTM. Our EAMT's came to his rescue after he and several other pets were found abandoned in a home earlier this month. After being brought to AHS, Bunny got some much-needed TLC. He even got a special oatmeal bath to relieve his itchy skin. Now that he's feeling better, Bunny is ready for a home of his own. He is already potty-trained and walks very well on a leash. Bunny would thrive in a home where he can get all the cuddles he craves! He is a loyal pup who loves to be near his favorite people. Schedule an appointment to meet Bunny today at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Crush | 2 years old | 69lbs | ID# A4703774 | Crush is a wiggly and playful youngster who loves to have fun. He enjoys running zoomies, playing fetch, and splashing around in water to cool off when it's warm out. He's had some previous training, and enjoys showing you his "sit" for treats. Visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about Crush and other shelter pets in need. Crush is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home! MCACC

Kookie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Bill and Ted: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Lucky - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Gene | 5 years old | 66lbs | ID# A4522681 | Gene has been waiting in the shelter longer than any other dog here (since Halloween 2021!). He's a wiggly, playful, and charming boy who loves people of all ages. He already knows some basic training and enjoys going to training classes to learn even more. Visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about Gene and other shelter pets in need. Gene is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home! MCACC

Nala: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A687607 AHS

Pixie | 7 years old | 61lbs | ID# A4674311 | Pixie is a sweet senior lady who's been friendly and loving with everyone she meets. She recently spent the day on an office field trip with one of her volunteer friends, and was very easy-going and well-behaved. She's had some previous training, and already knows how to sit and lie down on cue. Visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about Pixie and other shelter pets in need. Pixie is already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home! MCACC

Tucker - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Daisy Wilder - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Marny: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A691796 AHS

Sally | 3 years | 68lbs | ID# A4666827 | Sally is a fun girl who adores going on active field trips outside the shelter, and she loves tennis balls more than anything in the world! She's already had some previous obedience and house training, and enjoys attending training classes to sharpen up her skills. Visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about Sally and other shelter pets in need Sally is already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home! MCACC

Chiquito: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A698730 AHS

Jakoda: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Wilbur - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Saint | 4 years old | 58lbs | ID# A4316881 | Saint is a handsome boy who loves going on field trips and rides well in the car. He's already had some previous training, knows how to sit on cue and takes treats gently. He really enjoys attending his training classes, and would love to keep learning new things. Visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about Saint and other shelter pets in need. Saint is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home! MCACC

