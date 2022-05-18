Watch
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (5/18/22)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols.

A4656354 Bugle (2).jpg
Bugle | 5.5 years old | 54lbs | ID# A4656354 |Visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about Bugle and other shelter pets in need. Bugle is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home!Photo by: MCACC
A4727645 Snickers 2 (1).jpg
Snickers | 1 year old | 57lbs | ID# A4727645 |Visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about Snickers and other shelter pets in need. Snickers is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home!Photo by: MCACC
Ajae (2).jpg
Ajae | 4.5 years old | 60lbs | ID# A4727645 |Visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about Ajae and other shelter pets in need. Ajae is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home!Photo by: MCACC
Diesel_A4710795_04012022 (11).jpg
Diesel | 2 years old | 40lbs | ID# A4710795 |Visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about Diesel and other shelter pets in need. Diesel is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home!Photo by: MCACC
maddie (1).jpg
Maddie | 5 years old | 51lbs | ID# A4676610 |Visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about Maddie and other shelter pets in need. Maddie is already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home!Photo by: MCACC
Mandy 696031.jpg
Mandy is a survivor. She came to the Arizona Humane Society last month after a good Samaritan spotted the badly injured stray and stepped in to help. Right away, it was obvious, that Mandy needed immediate care. She was severely dehydrated and was weak to even stand up on her own. The veterinary team in our Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital also discovered she had suffered a broken pelvis and a broken tooth. Now that she has healed up, Mandy is looking for a loving family to give her the care she deserves. Given all that this sweet dog has survived, Mandy can be a little shy when meeting new people. Just give her a reassuring scratch behind the ears and Mandy will quickly come out of her shell. Learn more about Mandy and make an appointment to meet her today at azhumane.org/adopt.Photo by: AHS
wally walnut.jpg
Wally Walnut: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A697699Photo by: AHS
heavenly heidi.jpg
Heavenly Heidi: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A696409Photo by: AHS
bonnie.jpg
Bonnie: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A695188Photo by: AHS
bill and ted.png
Bill and Ted: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR
jakoda.png
Jakoda: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR
Hoppy and Boo Boo.png
Hoppy and Boo Boo: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR
bridgett.png
Bridgett: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR
survivant.png
Survivant: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR
milo.png
Milo: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR
turbo and jett.png
Turbo and Jett: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR
charlie solobino.png
Charlie Solobino: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR

