Bugle | 5.5 years old | 54lbs | ID# A4656354 |Visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about Bugle and other shelter pets in need. Bugle is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home!MCACC
Snickers | 1 year old | 57lbs | ID# A4727645 |Visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about Snickers and other shelter pets in need. Snickers is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home!MCACC
Ajae | 4.5 years old | 60lbs | ID# A4727645 |Visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about Ajae and other shelter pets in need. Ajae is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home!MCACC
Diesel | 2 years old | 40lbs | ID# A4710795 |Visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about Diesel and other shelter pets in need. Diesel is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home!MCACC
Maddie | 5 years old | 51lbs | ID# A4676610 |Visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about Maddie and other shelter pets in need. Maddie is already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home!MCACC
Mandy is a survivor. She came to the Arizona Humane Society last month after a good Samaritan spotted the badly injured stray and stepped in to help. Right away, it was obvious, that Mandy needed immediate care. She was severely dehydrated and was weak to even stand up on her own. The veterinary team in our Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital also discovered she had suffered a broken pelvis and a broken tooth. Now that she has healed up, Mandy is looking for a loving family to give her the care she deserves. Given all that this sweet dog has survived, Mandy can be a little shy when meeting new people. Just give her a reassuring scratch behind the ears and Mandy will quickly come out of her shell. Learn more about Mandy and make an appointment to meet her today at azhumane.org/adopt.AHS
