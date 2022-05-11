Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Sabrina: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A690648 AHS

Bailey | 5 years old | 51lbs | ID# A4045590.Bailey is a friendly girl who's gotten along well with people of all ages. She loves to play fetch with tennis balls, practice her "sit" and "shake paw" commands, and roll in the grass outside. Visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about Bailey and other shelter pets in need. Bailey is already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home! MCACC

Frida: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A696260 AHS

Rugby: azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Midnight | 1 year old | 63lbs | ID# A4730888.Midnight is a gorgeous lady who can be a little nervous in new situations, but quickly warms up and shows you her fun & silly side. She loves to play fetch, already knows how to sit and shake hands with you, and is very gentle about taking treats. Visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about Midnight and other shelter pets in need. Midnight is already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home! MCACC

Emoji: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A694653 AHS

Rocket - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Carly | 8 years old | 36lbs | ID# A4732781.Carly is a super sweet senior girl who still has a zest for life and can't wait to find a loving home. She is very treat-motivated, and loves getting attention and will wiggle her way over to you to get all of your petting. Visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about Carly and other shelter pets in need. Carly is already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home! MCACC

Chips | 2 years old | 54lbs | ID# A4703216.Chips is a super friendly boy who loves everyone he meets. He adores getting attention, and likes to think he's the perfect size to be a lap dog. Visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about Chips and other shelter pets in need. Chips is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home! MCACC

Hootie: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A693632 AHS

Mon Cherie: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A692528 AHS

Nicholas | 4.5 years old | 34lbs | ID# A4323240.Nicholas came to us from an unstable home but already shows a lot of potential with calm, positive handling! We're told he's already had house training, he's happy to show us his "sit" for treats, and he walks very politely on a leash. He's already made a lot of friends at the shelter (even play-bowing at one!) and can't wait to find a forever friend of his own. Visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about Nicholas and other shelter pets in need. Nicholas is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home! MCACC

Sophie: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A680841 AHS

Dwight: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Teddy | 1 year old | 59lbs | ID# A4732931.Teddy was found abandoned at a dog park and brought to our shelter by a kind stranger. He's a wiggly, playful boy who loves to sit for treats and get attention from his friends. Visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about Teddy and other shelter pets in need. Teddy is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home! MCACC

Iggy: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A662760 AHS

Bentley - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Bill and Ted: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Moxie came to the Arizona Humane Society just days before she gave birth to three adorable puppies. Luckily, a loving foster hero stepped up to give her little family a safe place to grow. While in foster care, Moxie soaked up all the belly rubs she could get! Now that her puppies are old enough to venture out on their own, Moxie is looking for a permanent home with someone who will continue spoiling her with lots of belly rubs and treats. Moxie is already house trained and leash trained and she's eager to learn new tricks. She is only 1 year old, so Moxie still has lots of energy and would love to be part of an active family who can take her on walks. If you'd like to adopt Moxie, visit azhumane.org/adopt to make an appointment today. Take advantage of waived adoption fees from now until Sunday, May 15. Thanks to our friends at the BISSELL Pet Foundation, we're waiving adoption fees for all of our adoptable pets! AHS

Prev 1 / Ad Next