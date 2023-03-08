Watch Now
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (3/8/23)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.

Stormy A720829.jpg Stormy is a 2-year-old Australian Shepherd who loves to go for long walks and play fetch! When she is chasing a ball, her tail never stops wagging. This sweet girl originally came to the Arizona Humane Society back in December after she was found as a stray. Her sweet demeanor quickly won over the hearts of everyone at AHS and she was adopted into a loving home. Unfortunately, she was returned back to AHS because she and the resident cat were not getting along. Now, she's looking for a home without cats where she can be the center of attention. Like most shepherds, Stormy is extremely smart. She already knows some basic commands but she is eager to learn many more tricks. She would love to find an active family that will take her on lots of fun adventures like hikes! Stormy is waiting to meet her new family at the Arizona Humane Society's South Mountain campus. Stormy is a 2-year-old Australian Shepherd who loves to go for long walks and play fetch! When she is chasing a ball, her tail never stops wagging. This sweet girl originally came to the Arizona Humane Society back in December after she was found as a stray. Her sweet demeanor quickly won over the hearts of everyone at AHS and she was adopted into a loving home. Unfortunately, she was returned back to AHS because she and the resident cat were not getting along. Now, she's looking for a home without cats where she can be the center of attention. Like most shepherds, Stormy is extremely smart. She already knows some basic commands but she is eager to learn many more tricks. She would love to find an active family that will take her on lots of fun adventures like hikes! Stormy is waiting to meet her new family at the Arizona Humane Society's South Mountain campus. Learn more about Stormy and make an appointment to meet her at azhumane.org/adopt.AHS
Appolina: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A727242AHS
Magic: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A683619AHS
Pepper: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A585190AHS
JC: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A728097AHS
Legend: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A719546AHS
Speckles:https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A727626AHS
Tachalla: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A594773AHS
Tanner: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A727052AHS
Inky - azsmalldog.org/adopt/AZSDR
Doodle - https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/AZSDR
Anna and Elsa - https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/AZSDR
Baxter and Rugby - https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/AZSDR
Jakoda: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/AZSDR
Kona — azsmalldog.org/adopt/AZSDR
Daffodil - azsmalldog.org/adopt/AZSDR
Sissy Sue - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/AZSDR
Moon Pie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/AZSDR
Miley | 5 years old | 70lbs | spayed female | ID# A4737734 | Miley is our longest resident at MCACC – she’s been waiting for her forever home sine May!! That’s a long time! So you can understand why she may bark a lot in her kennel when you walk by her…she’s just trying to say hello and ask you to adopt her! Miley is already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend!MCACC
Maddux | 3 years old | 56lbs | neutered male | ID# A4851513 | As you can tell by his photo, Maddux is a character! His main goal in life is to play fetch nonstop! If his handler insists on taking a break, he’s happy to sit by you for pets until you’re ready to throw the ball again. He’s also happy to show you his special trick—fitting 3 tennis balls in his mouth! Maddux is already neutered, microchipped, and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend!MCACC
Michonne | 8 years old | 74lbs | spayed female | ID# A3649148 | Michonne has been waiting for her forever home since July! She was brought in by her owner of 5 years because they were moving and couldn’t bring her with. This pretty girl loves to go on walks and take in all the sights and sounds. She also loves car rides! Recently, customers were kneeling next to her kennel and she presented a toy to them and play bowed. We’re not sure how that didn’t win them over! Michonne is already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend!MCACC
Miley | 5 years old | 70lbs | spayed female | ID# A4737734 | Miley is our longest resident at MCACC – she’s been waiting for her forever home sine May!! That’s a long time! So you can understand why she may bark a lot in her kennel when you walk by her…she’s just trying to say hello and ask you to adopt her! Miley is already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend!MCACC
Bongo | 8 years old | 37lbs | neutered male | ID# A4857651 | Bongo hasn’t been at the shelter long, so we don’t know a lot about him. He is stressed in the shelter environment and would love to go to a nice comfortable home where he can enjoy his golden years. His previous owner said he’s good with children and is “sweet and loving.” He is also housetrained and walks well on a leash! Bongo is already neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend!MCACC
Swinger | 1 years old | 31lbs | male | ID# A4857451 | This little fella found himself at the shelter last week and thinks it’s a bit scary here! Swinger was in a home for about a week and we learned he’s good with small dogs and good around children and teenagers. Swinger is just uncomfortable in the shelter environment! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend!MCACC
