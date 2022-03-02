Share Facebook

Beau hopes you're ready to learn how to sign "I love you" to him in ASL and take him home, because he can't wait to wiggle and wag his way into your life! If you've never had a deaf pet before, their hearing loss doesn't bother them the slightest bit. Deaf dogs can learn to read hand signals and facial expressions, and are able to learn anything a hearing dog can. In fact, we discovered that Beau knows "sit" in American Sign Language! Not only is Beau very smart (and handsome!), he's also extremely fun and has a wonderful personality. He ADORES spending time with people and would love to learn some new tricks if you'll take a little time to teach him! He's also a very big fan of toys, and enjoys showing you his favorites. 🤟 Learn more about Beau and other shelter pets in need at https://www.maricopa.gov/214/Adopt-a-Pet - he's already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home with you as soon as today! MCACC

Cap'n Crunch: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A689782 AHS

Bill and Ted: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Guillermo - https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Spearmint is a happy-go-lucky senior who may just have the biggest smile you've ever seen in your life! He's very calm and friendly outside of his kennel, walking and interacting with his friends very politely. He adores spending time with people and getting attention, and will even lean against your legs like a cat sometimes to get you to pet him! Sweet and curious, his favorite things are people, belly rubs, and treats. Learn more about Spearmint and other shelter pets in need at https://www.maricopa.gov/214/Adopt-a-Pet - he's already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home with you as soon as today! MCACC

Kauffman - https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Bermuda is a lovely senior lady who loves to sit outside enjoying the nice weather and sharing stories with her friends. She has a lot of wisdom to share and skills she's already mastered, and is already a pro at sitting, shaking hands, and lying down on cue! Although she isn't as high energy as she once was back in the day, she still enjoys being active and going for walks to explore in the fresh air and sunshine. Learn more about Bermuda and other shelter pets in need at https://www.maricopa.gov/214/Adopt-a-Pet - she's already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home with you as soon as today! MCACC

Figaro: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A688522 AHS

Blueberry is a stunning young lady who is very loyal, loving, and cuddly when she gets to know you - she even play-bows sometimes when she sees her favorite people! She already knows how to sit and shake hands on cue, and would love to learn more fun things if you'll take a little time to teach her. She loves to stay active by going for long walks, playing fetch with her friends, chasing birds, and playing with toys to stay busy. Learn more about Blueberry and other shelter pets in need at https://www.maricopa.gov/214/Adopt-a-Pet - she's already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home with you as soon as today! MCACC

Onyx is a fun youngster who loves nothing more than spending time with her staff and volunteer friends. And strangers? They're just new friends she hasn't met yet! She loves walks and exploring, chasing frisbees, and earning treats while she practices her tricks. She's had previous training, and already knows how to sit, shake hands/paws, and lie down on cue! She adores back and booty scratches, and does the cutest little "marching" dance while she soaks up every bit of scratches and attention she can get! Learn more about Onyx and other shelter pets in need at https://www.maricopa.gov/214/Adopt-a-Pet - she's already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home with you as soon as today! MCACC

Jakoda: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Emerald: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A688013 AHS

Dwight: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Smiles - https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Gene is a wiggly boy who's very energetic and eager to please. He seems to have had previous training, and already knows how to sit and shake hands on cue. He's been extremely friendly with people of all ages he's met - he was actually found by a nice person who pulled over when they saw him wandering out on the road, and he ran over and jumped right in their car to hitch a ride to the shelter! He can't wait to finally find a family of his very own after waiting for so long, and get to go for another car ride - this time, to his forever home! Learn more about Gene and other shelter pets in need at https://www.maricopa.gov/214/Adopt-a-Pet - he's already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home with you as soon as today! MCACC

Stella: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A677728 AHS

Ivory Alana and Luna Morgan- https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Fred is a handsome 1-year-old German Shepherd mix. Today, Fred is a happy-go-lucky dog who loves to run and play. But, when AHS' Emergency Animal Medical TechniciansTM first found him, Fred was suffering from two painfully infected ears. He was treated in AHS' Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital and is now feeling much better. Now, all he needs is a home of his own! Fred is still young and has a tendency to jump when he gets excited. For that reason, he needs to go to a home with children 12 years old or older. This goofy boy would thrive in a home with a big backyard where he can stretch his legs. He loves to play fetch and other fun games with his human friends. If you are interested in adopting Fred visit www.azhumane.org/adopt to make an appointment to meet him today. AHS

