Egypt | 4 years old | 50lbs | spayed female | ID# A4837644 | Egypt has been at the shelter for one month and would love a family to call her own. This easygoing gal appears to be housetrained. Egypt loves the simple things in life—like laying in the sunshine with a good chew toy. She is very friendly with everyone she meets and will jump on for “hugs” if you let her! Egypt is already spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and is ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Anastasia | 3 years old | 80lbs | spayed female | ID# A4841542 | Anastasia is a gentle giant who aims to please! She is described as “calm” and “polite”. This 80lbs girl can be timid at first but she will relax over time and lean up against you for pets. If you stop petting her, she’ll nudge your hand for more love! Anastasia is already spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and is ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Mulberry | 8 years old | 78lbs | neutered male | ID# A4821984 | Mulberry is an older gentleman looking for a nice home to relax in. Being an older guy, he has all that puppy nonsense out of the way—plus, he already knows basic obedience! He sits calmly for treats and will take them ever-so gently. Mulberry has been at the shelter since November. He is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Mia | 2 years old | 45lbs | spayed female | ID# A4839376 | Mia is a very friendly Border Collie mix who just hasn’t found her right fit yet. She is an easygoing girl and loves belly rubs, but she would prefer to not have to share your attention—she’d probably do best as the only dog in your life! That’s okay though, she has plenty of personality to fill your heart. Mia is already spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and is ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Wade | 1 years old | 38lbs | neutered male | ID# A4847113 | Wade hasn’t been at the shelter long but has already won over several staff members. This sweet boy is a little underweight, so he needs someone who is ready to spoil him with yummy and healthy food and treats! Wade leans into petting any chance he gets and can’t wait to explore the good life more. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

