Lucy | 4 years old | 37lbs | spayed female | ID# A4705107 | It’s hard not to fall for Lucy’s “grumpy cat” face! She has been at the shelter for almost a month. This girl loves to play and walks great on a leash. Lucy is already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Looking for the perfect cuddle buddy? Look no further than Newt, the 2-year-old Tabby cat! Newt has an adorable habit of kneading his front paws against whatever person or cuddly surface he has curled up on. He can be a little bit shy when meeting new people but once you give Newt a scratch on his chin, he will let out a loud "purr" to let you know you've earned a friend for life. Newt has lived with other cats in the past and may benefit from having another feline friend in his new home. Having other cats around seems to make Newt feel more comfortable and confident. Newt is on the larger side, at 9 pounds. He would love to find someone with a heart as big as his! Come meet Newt at the Arizona Humane Society's South Mountain Campus today! AHS

Remi | 9 years old | 62lbs | spayed female | ID# A4847693 | Remi is an ultra-friendly girl who was in a home for most of her life. She is great with kids, babies, and adults! However, she is not a fan of the feline-kind. As Remi is entering her golden years at 9 years old, she would love to go back to a comfy, loving home. She is already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Brutus & Moose | 13 years old | neutered males |ID# A4849057 & A3999599 | This elderly duo would love to go to a home together as they’ve known each other their whole lives. Brutus and Moose were found tied to a pole outside of a hospital earlier this month. Turns out, their owner—who is homeless—was at the hospital receiving care. We were able to get a hold of his family, however no one was able to take in Brutus and Moose and his owner said he also could no longer care for them. The duo is a little on the chunk side—clearly, they’ve been loved!—and they are very friendly. Brutus is good with dogs and cats and very good with children. Moose prefers larger dogs to big ones. Clearly, they are great with each other! Do you have room for two seniors? Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Tyler | 2 years old | 46lbs | neutered male | ID# A4844579 | Tyler was wandering around Phoenix, walking in and out of traffic, when a kind stranger pulled over to help him. Tyler was so grateful, he walked straight up to the stranger and allowed him to put a collar on and be picked up and brought into the car! As you can tell, Tyler is very friendly. Now he needs a family to love! Tyler is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Nimbus | 1 years old | 55lbs | neutered male | ID# A4823292 | Nimbus spins in excitement whenever one of his volunteer or staff friends approaches his kennel! He still has a lot of puppy-like energy and will run zoomies around you before settling in for some cuddles. Nimbus has been waiting for his forever home since November. He is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

