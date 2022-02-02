Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (2/2/22)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.

thumbnail_Dusty Bottoms 682609.jpg
Dusty Bottoms: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A682609Photo by: AHS
Champ 444849.jpg
Champ is a senior gentleman who has learned to enjoy the finer things in life... like belly rubs and yummy treats! He is a 9-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier mix. Champ was adopted from the Arizona Humane Society when he was just a young pup, but sadly ended up back at the shelter after being found as a stray years later. Now, we're determined to find him the perfect home where he can get the love and attention he craves. Champ is a very playful, happy-go-lucky kind of dog who would love to have a backyard to play in with his new family. He is already housetrained. Champ is of the opinion that "dogs rule and cats drool" so he needs to go to a home without cats.Photo by: AHS
mason.jpg
Mason: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4681506Photo by: MCACC
icewell.jpg
Icewell: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4685434Photo by: MCACC
thumbnail_Kitty Boy 685524.jpg
Kitty Boy: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A685524Photo by: AHS
Bill.png
Bill: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR
jester.jpg
Jester - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4660872Photo by: MCACC
thumbnail_Romeo 684407.jpg
Romeo: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A684407Photo by: AHS
champ.png
Champ: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR
rocket.png
Rocket: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR
thumbnail_Tundra 656354.jpg
Tundra: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A656354Photo by: AHS
big dipper.png
Big Dipper: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR
thumbnail_Zucco 604312.jpg
Zucco: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A604312Photo by: AHS
Snowball.png
Snowball: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR
thumbnail_Pepper 687057.jpg
Pepper: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A687057Photo by: AHS
hugo.jpg
Hugo: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4672302Photo by: MCACC
thumbnail_Rue 687240.jpg
Rue: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A687240Photo by: AHS
potsie.jpg
Potsie - https://bit.ly/3DPIFRMPhoto by: MCACC
roy.jpg
Roy- https://bit.ly/3neXmacPhoto by: MCACC
maude.jpg
Maude - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4665761Photo by: MCACC

Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (2/2/22)

close-gallery
  • thumbnail_Dusty Bottoms 682609.jpg
  • Champ 444849.jpg
  • mason.jpg
  • icewell.jpg
  • thumbnail_Kitty Boy 685524.jpg
  • Bill.png
  • jester.jpg
  • thumbnail_Romeo 684407.jpg
  • champ.png
  • rocket.png
  • thumbnail_Tundra 656354.jpg
  • big dipper.png
  • thumbnail_Zucco 604312.jpg
  • Snowball.png
  • thumbnail_Pepper 687057.jpg
  • hugo.jpg
  • thumbnail_Rue 687240.jpg
  • potsie.jpg
  • roy.jpg
  • maude.jpg

Share

Dusty Bottoms: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A682609AHS
Champ is a senior gentleman who has learned to enjoy the finer things in life... like belly rubs and yummy treats! He is a 9-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier mix. Champ was adopted from the Arizona Humane Society when he was just a young pup, but sadly ended up back at the shelter after being found as a stray years later. Now, we're determined to find him the perfect home where he can get the love and attention he craves. Champ is a very playful, happy-go-lucky kind of dog who would love to have a backyard to play in with his new family. He is already housetrained. Champ is of the opinion that "dogs rule and cats drool" so he needs to go to a home without cats.AHS
Mason: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4681506MCACC
Icewell: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4685434MCACC
Kitty Boy: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A685524AHS
Bill: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/AZSDR
Jester - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4660872MCACC
Romeo: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A684407AHS
Champ: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/AZSDR
Rocket: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/AZSDR
Tundra: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A656354AHS
Big Dipper: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/AZSDR
Zucco: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A604312AHS
Snowball: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/AZSDR
Pepper: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A687057AHS
Hugo: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4672302MCACC
Rue: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A687240AHS
Potsie - https://bit.ly/3DPIFRMMCACC
Roy- https://bit.ly/3neXmacMCACC
Maude - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4665761MCACC
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next