Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Dusty Bottoms: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A682609 AHS

Champ is a senior gentleman who has learned to enjoy the finer things in life... like belly rubs and yummy treats! He is a 9-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier mix. Champ was adopted from the Arizona Humane Society when he was just a young pup, but sadly ended up back at the shelter after being found as a stray years later. Now, we're determined to find him the perfect home where he can get the love and attention he craves. Champ is a very playful, happy-go-lucky kind of dog who would love to have a backyard to play in with his new family. He is already housetrained. Champ is of the opinion that "dogs rule and cats drool" so he needs to go to a home without cats. AHS

Mason: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4681506 MCACC

Icewell: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4685434 MCACC

Kitty Boy: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A685524 AHS

Bill: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Jester - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4660872 MCACC

Romeo: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A684407 AHS

Champ: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Rocket: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Tundra: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A656354 AHS

Big Dipper: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Zucco: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A604312 AHS

Snowball: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Pepper: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A687057 AHS

Hugo: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4672302 MCACC

Rue: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A687240 AHS

Potsie - https://bit.ly/3DPIFRM MCACC

Roy- https://bit.ly/3neXmac MCACC

Maude - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4665761 MCACC

Prev 1 / Ad Next