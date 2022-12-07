Watch Now
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (12/7/22)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.

Barney A4819936.(000).jpg Barney | 6 years | 39lbs | neutered male | ID# A4819936 | Barney is a load of fun! He is excited to run and jump and play! He’s a little slobbery, but that’s just the Basset Hound in him. Everyone Barney meets is his friend—including other dogs! Does Barney sound like the right dog for you? His adoption fee is waived and he’s already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and ready to go home today! Visit maricopa.gov/pets for more information about how you can adopt your new best friend!Photo by: MCACC Kenu.jpg Kenu: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A719374Photo by: AHS Squeaker Squeaker - https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR butternut A4780263.(000).jpg Butternut | 5 years old | 40lbs | spayed female | ID# A4780263 | Butternut is as sweet as her name sounds! We can’t figure out how she’s been in the shelter since September. She is a staff and volunteer favorite who walks great on a leash, sits nicely for treats, and enjoys getting pets. The shelter environment is starting to become very stressful for this 5-year-old gal. Her adoption fee is waived, she’s already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated and ready to go home today! Visit maricopa.gov/pets for more information about how you can adopt your new best friend!Photo by: MCACC cloud.png Cloud - https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR sissy sue.png Sissy Sue - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR Boyfriend.png Boyfriend - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR Emmie A4752771.(000).jpg Emmie | 5 years old | 45lbs | spayed female | ID# A4752771 | Emmie has been waiting since JUNE for her forever home! She apologizes if she seems scared in her kennel. Once she is outside, she is as excited as ever to explore all the fun smells! Bring hope to this homeless pet during the holidays! Her adoption fee is sponsored by Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope event! She’s already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated and ready to go home today! Visit maricopa.gov/pets for more information about how you can adopt your new best friend!Photo by: MCACC Rich.A4817531-X3.jpg Rich | 4 years old | 55lbs | neutered male | ID# A4817531 | Rich is a handsome fella who is getting into the holiday spirit with his festive sweater! Rich found himself at the shelter last month and hopes his forever person comes for him soon. He loves to go outside and explore the play yards! He also loves chin scratches. We believe he would do great in a home with older children. He does have a small growth on his right front paw that will need additional follow up from a family veterinarian. Rich’s adoption fee is waived and he’s already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and ready to go home today! Visit maricopa.gov/pets for more information about how you can adopt your new best friend!Photo by: MCACC Dina-3.png Dina is a 7-year-old pooch seeking a fur-ever home and a reflection of what can lead to high capacity. She came to AAWL from a rural rescue partner in March 2021 and has been adopted and returned six times. She is a sweetie but isn’t a fan of other dogs. Every time she’s been returned, it’s because they don’t have adequate space or yard for Dina. All she wants is a fur-ever home just in time for the holidays! Now through Sunday, Dec. 11, all cats and dogs ages 1 year + at AAWL’s main shelter (25 N. 40th St. Phoenix) and Chandler Mall location will have $50 adoptions, thanks to the BISSELL Pet Foundation!Photo by: AAWL Lexie.jpg Lexie: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A673648Photo by: AHS MarbleLoaf.A4813635-2-X3.jpg Marble Loaf | 3 years old | 56lbs | neutered male | ID# A4813635 | Nothing is sweeter than Marble Loaf! This boy was found as a stray in early November. The person who found him said he likes cats and LOVES children! We call that a win-win! We believe Marble Loaf would do great in a family and hopes he finds his forever home before the holidays! His adoption fee is waived and he’s already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and ready to go home today! Visit maricopa.gov/pets for more information about how you can adopt your new best friend!Photo by: MCACC rascal flatt.png Rascal Flatt - https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR frankie.png Frankie: azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR cooper phoenix.png Cooper Phoenix - https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR zuko.png Zuko - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR slim A4817900.(000).jpg Slim | 3 years old | 32lbs | neutered male | ID# A4817900 | Slim is a nervous guy who secretly wants to cuddle and get all the attention he can! Slim is a little shy at first—and the shelter environment is scary!—but once he warms up to you, he will curl up close to you for love and affection. He walks great on a leash and is excited to see the world! Slim’s adoption fee is waived and he’s already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and ready to go home today! Visit maricopa.gov/pets for more information about how you can adopt your new best friend!Photo by: MCACC cub.png Cub azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR jakoda.png Jakoda: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR pancho del ray.png Pancho Del Ray - https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR

