Pearl is hoping 2023 will be the year she finally finds a home of her own! This sweet Australian Cattle Dog mix was found wandering all alone on the Navajo Nation earlier this year. Happy to be safe at last, Pearl greeted her rescuers with an emphatic tail wag! Soon, they discovered Pearl was pregnant and brought her to the Arizona Humane Society to give her and her puppies the second chance they all deserved. Once in AHS' care, Pearl gave birth to nine healthy puppies. Now that the puppies have grown up enough to be adopted, it's Pearl's turn to find a loving family. She is very friendly and would love to find a family to take her on long walks before curling up on the couch for a cuddle. She is only 2 years old and is eager to learn new tricks... in exchange for yummy treats of course! Pearl is waiting to meet her forever family at AHS' PetSmart Scottsdale location. To learn more about her visit azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Carli | 1 years old | 51lbs | spayed female | ID# A4815365 | This happy girl can’t wait to show off all her tricks! As long as there is a treat nearby, she will sit for you over and over—she aims to please! Carli also loves a good game of fetch. She has been at the shelter for almost two months and would love a new home for the new year! Her adoption fee is $25. She’s already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home today! Visit maricopa.gov/pets for more information about how you can adopt your new best friend! MCACC

Draco | 3 years old | 49lbs | neutered male | ID# A4743243 | Draco is one of our longest-standing residents. He’s been waiting for his forever home since May! Once he’s in a play yard, he can’t wait to get his zoomies out! Don’t worry, he’ll check in with you for some pets too! His adoption fee is $25. He’s already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home today! Visit maricopa.gov/pets for more information about how you can adopt your new best friend! MCACC

Nimbus |1 years old | 55lbs | neutered male | ID# A4823292 | Nimbus may be shy at first but will quickly warm up to you if you give him a chance. He’ll lean up against you for comfort and rest his head on your lap. He’s a gentle soul who just wants affection and a family to call his own. He’s already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home today! Visit maricopa.gov/pets for more information about how you can adopt your new best friend! MCACC

Lysandra | 3 years old | 40lbs | spayed female | ID# A4821007 | This playful girl is ready for a home to call her own! She is very playful and gets the zoomies in the play yard. One thing is certain, she does NOT want to go back to her kennel once she’s out! Bring her home so she won’t have to worry about that kennel ever again. She’s already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home today! Visit maricopa.gov/pets for more information about how you can adopt your new best friend! MCACC

Tuxedo | 1 years old | 52lbs | neutered male | ID# A4807958 | Tuxedo is a handsome fella who has been at the shelter since October. He can be a little shy at first, but will eventually come out of his shell and jump with excitement! He can also sit for treats nicely and he walks great on a leash. His adoption fee is $25. He’s already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home today! Visit maricopa.gov/pets for more information about how you can adopt your new best friend! MCACC

Shane | 3 years old | 83lbs | neutered male | ID# A4826668 | Shane is a gentle giant who loves people and other dogs! He’s a mellow guy who enjoys long walks and being by his people. If you sit down next to him, he will gently put his paws on you to cuddle and make sure you know he’s there for you! This good boy is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home today! Visit maricopa.gov/pets for more information about how you can adopt your new best friend! MCACC

