Denise | 1 years old | spayed female | 60lbs | ID# A4815248 | Denise is a gorgeous lady who would love to start the new year in a new home! She’s never met a stranger and will wiggle her entire body when she sees someone she knows. At one years old, she has a lot of energy and would love to be able to run around and get her zoomies out! She does need some training but she’s eager to learn, especially if you have a treat in your hand! Her adoption fee is $50 and she is already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home! Visit maricopa.gov/pets for more information about how you can adopt your new best friend! MCACC

Sharpie is one of the sweetest pups ever! She is a two-year-old Shar-pei/Lab mix who came to AHS from the Navajo Nation as part of our Project Reachout program in which AHS can bring in pets from other shelters across the state (and sometimes country!) when their shelters are overflowing and AHS has the space. This past year, nearly 1,000 pets came in from other shelters ranging from Maricopa County Animal Care and Control to as far away as Georgia! Sharpie is a complete angel. She is excellent on a leash and a delight to take out for a walk. She is lovely in the car and enjoys a pup cup when stopping for coffee. Talk about the ultimate companion! She is eager to learn fetch and carries her own toys. She is also very quick to give you a kiss on the cheek! AHS

Kratos | 2 years old | neutered male | 65lbs | ID# A4813636 | This handsome guy doesn’t want to spend another holiday in the shelter! He’s been at MCACC since November 7th after a kind stranger found him wandering around a neighborhood. Kratos walks really well on a leash and just wants to be next to you. He would be the perfect companion to help you shed those extra holiday pounds! The shelter is becoming a stressful environment for Kratos so he hopes his new human comes to get him soon! His adoption fee is $25 and he is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home! Visit maricopa.gov/pets for more information about how you can adopt your new best friend! MCACC

Tyson | 5 years old | neutered male | 50lbs | ID# A4821015 | Tyson is a dog that always catches people’s eye, but still, he has been overlooked when it comes to finding his forever family. Tyson is affectionate and loves to chow down on a yummy bone in his downtime. Tyson has a chronic skin condition that requires further follow up from a primary care veterinarian or a specialist in dermatology. We believe he’d feel a lot better in a cozy home after getting the proper care from a vet! Want to take a chance on this cutie? His adoption fee is $50 and he is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home! Visit maricopa.gov/pets for more information about how you can adopt your new best friend! MCACC

Ricardo | 5 years old | neutered male | 86lbs | ID# A4817927 | Ricardo is a big handsome gentleman who loves to play with tennis balls! When he’s not chasing around a ball, he’s rolling over for belly rubs! He has been at the shelter since before Thanksgiving and hopes to have a home before the new year. His adoption fee is $25 and he is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home! Visit maricopa.gov/pets for more information about how you can adopt your new best friend! MCACC

Kazaroll | 2 years old | neutered male | 64lbs | ID# A4824514 | Kazaroll has been at the shelter for only two weeks but he has sure brought a lot of smiles to the staff here with his goofy personality! Kazaroll likes to run in the play yards with his leash in his mouth. We’re guessing he loves a good game of tug-of-war! Want to meet this ball of fun? His adoption fee is $50 and he is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home! Visit maricopa.gov/pets for more information about how you can adopt your new best friend! MCACC

Ally | 4 years old | spayed female | 71lbs | ID# A4720431 | Ally is one of our longest-standing residents can we can’t figure out why! This beautiful girl has been waiting for here forever home since June. She is a staff and volunteer favorite. She recently went on a field trip with one of our volunteers to a Mutt Manners class and they said she did outstanding! She sat politely with her tail wagging, relaxed during a bubble bath, and enjoyed a long walk around Tempe Town Lake. She even got her first pup cup! Ally likes to stand on her back legs and give gentle hugs to her humans. We bet she’d make a great addition to someone’s family! Her adoption fee is $25 and she is already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home! Visit maricopa.gov/pets for more information about how you can adopt your new best friend! MCACC

