Dustin | 8 years old | 49lbs | neutered male | ID# A4761423 | Dustin would love for a family who just gets him. He is an 8 year old gem of a dog whose ENTIRE BODY wiggles when he sees you. He has been waiting for his forever home since July and he thought he found his people, but they returned him after a week because he growled when they tried to take away his treat. Other than that, they said Dustin did great in the home with the other small dog and he knows some commands like “lay down” and “no.” As with any adoption, we recommend giving the dog some time to decompress from the shelter environment. Dustin is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home today! Visit maricopa.gov/pets for more information about how you can adopt your new best friend! MCACC

-Joey is a nine-years-young Boxer mix has already garnered many fans at the Arizona Humane Society in the few weeks he has been there.-Joey came to AHS in November as an owner surrender when his previous family unfortunately could no longer care for him.-This senior boy is extremely trained, loves everyone he meets and even knows commands in both English and Italian.-This pup loves to get his wiggles out by being active and is great on a leash, a huge fan of running around in the yard and a zoomies fanatic plus Joey is a soft and social boy who quickly warms up to his people.Once Joey has had his fill of fun, he is as mellow as can be curled up on his comfy dog bed and chilling for most of the day.-For more information or to visit Joey, visit azhumane.org/adopt! AHS

Harold | 6 years old | 50lbs | neutered male | ID# A4106765 | Handsome Harold has been at the shelter for 3 long months and hopes to have a home for the holidays and beyond. His previous owner says he gets along well with both small and large dogs and he does GREAT with kids! Cats, however, are not his favorite. If your New Years resolution is to get in shape and enjoy the outdoors more, well look no further! Harold is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home today! Visit maricopa.gov/pets for more information about how you can adopt your new best friend! MCACC

Goose | 2 years old | 60lbs | neutered male | ID# A4818312 | Goose is a ball of fun who LOVES life outside of his kennel! He jumps with joy when you take him out and once he’s in the play yard, he starts dancing and prancing around with excitement. We like to call him Silly Goose! He’ll run between your legs when you call him over to get all the back scratches. If there’s a ball nearby, you bet he’s running around with it in his mouth. He likes fetch but he also like to play keep away and to get you to chase him. Goose would be a great addition to a family! He is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home today! Visit maricopa.gov/pets for more information about how you can adopt your new best friend! MCACC

Sony | 3 years old | 45lbs | spayed female | ID# A4787113 | Sony found herself at the shelter in September to no fault of her own—her owner said his homeowner’s insurance wouldn’t allow him to have a dog living in his home. She has been a bit timid in the shelter setting and we can’t blame her—it’s new and can be very scary. Sony’s former owner said she was good with adults and kids but could use some leash training so you can enjoy the great outdoors with her. Give Sony a home for the holidays! She is already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home! Visit maricopa.gov/pets for more information about how you can adopt your new best friend! MCACC

Topaz | 4 years old | 52lbs | spayed female | ID# A4534298 | Topaz is a hidden gem at MCACC. She has been here since October and we can’t figure out why as she’s never met a stranger! She is friendly with all everyone and loves to greet people. She is the perfect hiking partner and has great leash manners! Her adoption fee is $25 and she is already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home! Visit maricopa.gov/pets for more information about how you can adopt your new best friend! MCACC

Elfie is a survivor. This handsome German Shepherd came to the Arizona Humane Society after he was hit by a car. Luckily, a caring Good Samaritan saw the accident happen and brought him to a nearby emergency veterinary hospital. Elfie was later transferred to AHS' trauma hospital where he was treated for a severe wound to his front leg and paw, 3 broken teeth, and a laceration to his head. After weeks of care, Elfie has healed up remarkably well and he is now ready to find a home of his own! He is a very loving dog who eagerly greets anyone who passes by his kennel with a big tail wag. He does prefer the company of humans and will need to be the only dog in his new home. Despite his previous injuries, this 3-year-old has still got a lot of pep in his step. He would love to find a family who can take him on walks all around the neighborhood. He is waiting to meet a loving family at AHS' South Mountain location. Learn more about Elfie and make an appointment to meet him at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Candy | 4 years old | 51lbs | spayed female | ID# A4776326 | Cany has been waiting to go home since August. This sweet girl does great with kids and adults. She would be happy to show off her tricks like sit, stay, and stop! However, at the end of the day, all she wants is to cuddle with her humans. Cozy up next to a fire with Candy this holiday season! Her adoption fee is $25 and she is already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home! Visit maricopa.gov/pets for more information about how you can adopt your new best friend! MCACC

