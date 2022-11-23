Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (11/23/22)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
Kentucky Derbie is a sweet, German Shepherd mix that would love to have a stocking on your chimney this year! She came to the Arizona Humane Society after a Glendale police officer found her tied to a bus stop and decided to help. She is a very social dog who will happily greet all of your holiday guests with a big tail wag and maybe even some wet puppy kisses. She is only 1 year old and still has some puppy-like energy. Kentucky Derbie has been around other dogs before but a slow introduction is always best. She is not a fan of cats and will need to go to a home without any feline friends. She is waiting to meet her furever family at AHS' South Mountain Campus. To learn more about Kentucky Derbie visit azhumane.org/adopt.