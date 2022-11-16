Share Facebook

Jaime | 5 years old | 59lbs | spayed female | ID# A4776975 | Jaime has been wagging her tail at customers walking by since early September and hopes one of them takes her home soon. Jaime is an active girl who loves her exercise as much as she loves getting affection from humans. Jaime’s adoption fee is currently waived and she is already spayed, microchipped and vaccinated so she can go home today! Visit maricopa.gov/pets for more information about how you can adopt your new best friend! MCACC

Oscar | 4 years old | 82lbs | neutered male | ID# A4781328 | Oscar is a handsome guy who can’t wait to have a home to call his own. He is a mature guy who is housetrained and knows how to take treats gently. Volunteers say he is friendly, excited, and curious, and would likely do well in a home with older children. Oscar’s adoption fee is currently waived. He is already neutered, microchipped and vaccinated so he can go home today! Visit maricopa.gov/pets for more information about how you can adopt your new best friend! MCACC

Roady | 3 years old | 40lbs | neutered male | ID# A4800935 | Roady is a happy-go-lucky guy who has been waiting a month for someone to take him home. He loves getting attention and does well with children, according to his notes! The shelter environment is stressful for Roady so he hopes a family will adopt him soon! He is at our East shelter so he is available for blind adoption right now and his adoption fee is waived. He is neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home! Visit maricopa.gov/pets for more information about how you can adopt your new best friend! MCACC

Zadie | 3 years old | 50lbs | spayed female | ID# A4773156 | Zadie has been waiting for her forever home since August—almost 90 days—and we can’t imagine why! Volunteers say she walks great on a leash and frequently checks in with her handlers for treats. This 3-year-old good girl also knows a few tricks like “sit” and “down” and would be happy to demonstrate them for anyone. Other than going on walks, Zadie loves to take a dip in the pool! She is spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home! Her adoption fee is currently waived and she is available for blind adoption at our East shelter. Visit maricopa.gov/pets for more information about how you can adopt your new best friend! MCACC

Grace | 9 years old | 67lbs | spayed female | ID# A4786870 | Grace is a senior lady who is as sweet as can be but knows what she likes! Don’t let her chunkiness—or her age--fool you, this girl likes to run around and play! She is loveable towards all adults and children, but prefers to be the only pet in your life so all the attention is on her! Want to adopt this curious girl? Her adoption fee is waived and she is already spayed, microchipped and vaccinated so she can go home today! Visit maricopa.gov/pets for more information about how you can adopt your new best friend! MCACC

Carmella | 3 years old | 53lbs | spayed female | ID# A4763278 |Carmella is a wiggly girl with a lot of fun energy! Carmella loves to be outside and explore. You can catch her in the doggy pool on a hot day! When she’s not enjoying pets from you, she’s trying to get you to play chase with her. Carmella has been waiting for her forever home since August and is spayed, microchipped, vaccinated and ready to go home! Her adoption fee is currently waived and she is available for blind adoption at our East shelter. Visit maricopa.gov/pets for more information about how you can adopt your new best friend! MCACC

