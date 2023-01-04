Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (1/4/23)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
Moose: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A721685Photo by: AHS Blue | 6 years old | 62lbs | neutered male | ID# A4676643 | It’s been 5 long months for Blue in the shelter and we can’t figure out why! He’s adorable, crate trained, and loves adults and children! He loves people so much, he prefers to be the only dog in your life. His previous owner said Blue loves to cuddle and snuggle with small stuffed animals. His adoption fee is $25 and he is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and he can go home today! Visit maricopa.gov/pets for more information about how you can adopt your new best friend!Photo by: MCACC Lion | 8 years old | 84lbs | neutered male | ID# A3973715 | Lion has reached a milestone that no dog wants to reach—he’s been at our shelter for 300 days!! He’s a volunteer favorite who walks by your side. He’s housetrained and he knows his manners of sit and shake. When you least expect it, he’ll run right up to you to make sure you’re watching and bust out his best zoomie for you! Lion knows what it feels like to be part of a family and wants nothing more than to be given the opportunity to be loved again. Lion adoption fee is sponsored be a generous donor. He is ready to go home today and is already neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated! Visit maricopa.gov/pets for more information about how you can adopt your new best friend!Photo by: MCACC King Louie: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A419677Photo by: AHS Kona azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Demi | 5 years old | 30lbs | spayed female | ID# A3922317 | Demi is a gal who is a little misunderstood. She can be very shy at first and is unsure of new people. However, give her some time, affection, and some treats…and she’s all yours! That being said, once she knows your family, she wants to protect you. She does great with kids, but would probably do best in a home as the only dog. Demi’s adoption fee is $25 and she is already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and can go home today! Visit maricopa.gov/pets for more information about how you can adopt your new best friend!Photo by: MCACC Dakota: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A721476Photo by: AHS JC | 3 years old | 53lbs | neutered male | ID# A4813202 | JC has been at the shelter since November and can’t think of a better way to start 2023 than in a new home! He loves to play fetch with not one, but two balls at a time! When he’s tuckered himself out, he’ll happily sit next to you for pets and soak in all the love and sunshine. JC’s adoption fee is $25 and he is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and he can go home today! Visit maricopa.gov/pets for more information about how you can adopt your new best friend!Photo by: MCACC Ranger | 8 years old | 95lbs | neutered male |ID# A4707915 | Ranger is a beautiful Malamute Husky who has been waiting for his forever home since August. His previous owner said he’s good with other large dogs and loves to be outside—especially if there are misters around! He’s become a volunteer and staff favorite. He’s very food motivated, playful, and affectionate. He does have a small mass on his paw that doesn’t seem to bother him, however we recommend follow up care with a primary care veterinarian. His adoption fee is $25 and he is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and he can go home today! Visit maricopa.gov/pets for more information about how you can adopt your new best friend!Photo by: MCACC Cooper Phoenix - https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR Selene | 5 years old | 90lbs | spayed female | ID# A4815386 | Selene came into the shelter as a stray in November. We’re not sure how she’s been overlooked at the shelter as she is quite the catch! Speaking of catch—that’s her life! Selene will run directly to a ball in the play yard and bring it to your feed, pushing it with her nose until you throw it. She would play fetch all day if you’d let her! She is a very well-mannered lady and knows sit and shake. She also responds well to her name and is eager to please! Her adoption fee is $25 and she is already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and can go home today! Visit maricopa.gov/pets for more information about how you can adopt your new best friend!Photo by: MCACC Eunice was rescued by one of the Arizona Humane Society's Emergency Animal Medical TechniciansTM after she and another dog were found abandoned in a backyard. Once she was in AHS' care, veterinarians discovered the sweet German Shepherd mix was struggling to eat due to dental disease and needed to have several teeth removed. Now, Eunice is all healed up and she eagerly munches on as many treats as you are willing to give her. At 6 years old, Eunice has learned to enjoy the finer things in life. She would love to find someone to curl up on the couch with. Eunice can be shy when she meets new people. She would thrive in a calm household that will give her time to come out of her shell. Once she gets to know you, Eunice will be your friend for life. She will loyally stand by your side and accompany you on leisurely walks around the neighborhood. Eunice is waiting to meet you at the Arizona Humane Society's South Mountain Campus. Learn more about Eunice and make an appointment to meet her at azhumane.org/adopt.Photo by: AHS Clarence: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A721365Photo by: AHS Grayson: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A718683Photo by: AHS Solei azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Mac: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A722551Photo by: AHS Oreo McFlurry: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A722137Photo by: AHS Cub azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Alvin Adams - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR Frankie: azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR