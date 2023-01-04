Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Moose: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A721685 AHS

Blue | 6 years old | 62lbs | neutered male | ID# A4676643 | It’s been 5 long months for Blue in the shelter and we can’t figure out why! He’s adorable, crate trained, and loves adults and children! He loves people so much, he prefers to be the only dog in your life. His previous owner said Blue loves to cuddle and snuggle with small stuffed animals. His adoption fee is $25 and he is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and he can go home today! Visit maricopa.gov/pets for more information about how you can adopt your new best friend! MCACC

Lion | 8 years old | 84lbs | neutered male | ID# A3973715 | Lion has reached a milestone that no dog wants to reach—he’s been at our shelter for 300 days!! He’s a volunteer favorite who walks by your side. He’s housetrained and he knows his manners of sit and shake. When you least expect it, he’ll run right up to you to make sure you’re watching and bust out his best zoomie for you! Lion knows what it feels like to be part of a family and wants nothing more than to be given the opportunity to be loved again. Lion adoption fee is sponsored be a generous donor. He is ready to go home today and is already neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated! Visit maricopa.gov/pets for more information about how you can adopt your new best friend! MCACC

King Louie: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A419677 AHS

Kona azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Demi | 5 years old | 30lbs | spayed female | ID# A3922317 | Demi is a gal who is a little misunderstood. She can be very shy at first and is unsure of new people. However, give her some time, affection, and some treats…and she’s all yours! That being said, once she knows your family, she wants to protect you. She does great with kids, but would probably do best in a home as the only dog. Demi’s adoption fee is $25 and she is already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and can go home today! Visit maricopa.gov/pets for more information about how you can adopt your new best friend! MCACC

Dakota: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A721476 AHS

JC | 3 years old | 53lbs | neutered male | ID# A4813202 | JC has been at the shelter since November and can’t think of a better way to start 2023 than in a new home! He loves to play fetch with not one, but two balls at a time! When he’s tuckered himself out, he’ll happily sit next to you for pets and soak in all the love and sunshine. JC’s adoption fee is $25 and he is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and he can go home today! Visit maricopa.gov/pets for more information about how you can adopt your new best friend! MCACC

Ranger | 8 years old | 95lbs | neutered male |ID# A4707915 | Ranger is a beautiful Malamute Husky who has been waiting for his forever home since August. His previous owner said he’s good with other large dogs and loves to be outside—especially if there are misters around! He’s become a volunteer and staff favorite. He’s very food motivated, playful, and affectionate. He does have a small mass on his paw that doesn’t seem to bother him, however we recommend follow up care with a primary care veterinarian. His adoption fee is $25 and he is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and he can go home today! Visit maricopa.gov/pets for more information about how you can adopt your new best friend! MCACC

Cooper Phoenix - https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Selene | 5 years old | 90lbs | spayed female | ID# A4815386 | Selene came into the shelter as a stray in November. We’re not sure how she’s been overlooked at the shelter as she is quite the catch! Speaking of catch—that’s her life! Selene will run directly to a ball in the play yard and bring it to your feed, pushing it with her nose until you throw it. She would play fetch all day if you’d let her! She is a very well-mannered lady and knows sit and shake. She also responds well to her name and is eager to please! Her adoption fee is $25 and she is already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and can go home today! Visit maricopa.gov/pets for more information about how you can adopt your new best friend! MCACC

Eunice was rescued by one of the Arizona Humane Society's Emergency Animal Medical TechniciansTM after she and another dog were found abandoned in a backyard. Once she was in AHS' care, veterinarians discovered the sweet German Shepherd mix was struggling to eat due to dental disease and needed to have several teeth removed. Now, Eunice is all healed up and she eagerly munches on as many treats as you are willing to give her. At 6 years old, Eunice has learned to enjoy the finer things in life. She would love to find someone to curl up on the couch with. Eunice can be shy when she meets new people. She would thrive in a calm household that will give her time to come out of her shell. Once she gets to know you, Eunice will be your friend for life. She will loyally stand by your side and accompany you on leisurely walks around the neighborhood. Eunice is waiting to meet you at the Arizona Humane Society's South Mountain Campus. Learn more about Eunice and make an appointment to meet her at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Clarence: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A721365 AHS

Grayson: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A718683 AHS

Solei azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Mac: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A722551 AHS

Oreo McFlurry: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A722137 AHS

Cub azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Alvin Adams - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Frankie: azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Prev 1 / Ad Next