Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (1/25/23)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.

Zeus_.png Zeus — A703072Photo by: AHS Chica_.png Chica — A583809Photo by: AHS Gidget A4839988.jpg Gidget |4 years old | 34lbs | spayed female | ID# A4839988 | Gidget is ready to strut her stuff for you! She walks great on a leash and loves endless belly rubs. She is already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and is ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend!Photo by: MCACC Merlin_.png Merlin — A723505Photo by: AHS Dora_.png Dora — A715351Photo by: AHS Clancy.jpg Clancy — azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Peppa A4837944.jpg Peppa | 8 years old | 87lbs | female | ID# A4837944 | This chunky senior lady would love a home to relax in and a loving family to cuddle with. Peppa is very easy going, house trained, and loves pets all over. She does have some medical needs that need the attention of a primary care veterinarian. Are you able to give Peppa a lifetime of love and care? Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC Taco.jpg Taco — azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR daisy.jpg Daisy — A721776Photo by: AHS Sophia_.png Sofia — A723466Photo by: AHS Polo A4839347.jpg Polo | 2 years old | 56lbs | male | ID# A4839347 | Polo is a sweet boy who just wants to be given a chance to show off how awesome he is! He is a bit scared in the shelter environment—it is upsetting to him to hear so many fellow dogs barking. Once he feels comfortable, he loves to play fetch and catch the ball in the air. Make Polo a part of your family! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC jakoda.png Jakoda: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR Grizz A4837628.jpg Grizz | 7 years old | 60lbs | neutered male | ID# A4837628 | There is no better word to describe Grizz other than sweetheart! This easy-going gentleman just wants to be loved. When he’s getting pets, he starts to smile—literally! He has been hanging out in an office with our finance team and is loving all the attention and comfort! Grizz is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend!Photo by: MCACC PennyLaine.jpg Penny Laine — azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Kona.jpg Kona — azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Temo.jpg Temo — azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Tanya A4836387.jpg Tanya | 1 years old | 42lbs | female | ID# A4836387 | We can figure out why Tanya is still here! She arrived about three weeks ago and has had several people interested in her, but her right family just hasn’t come around yet. Tanya may be 40lbs but she is determined to be a lap dog and will place her two front paws on your lap while you pet her head. Tanya came in with another dog and got along with them great! She’s also had the opportunity to meet kids and does great with them as well! She is the perfect family dog. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend!Photo by: MCACC Khalessi.jfif Khalessi — A535921Photo by: AHS Pugsley.jpg Pugsley — azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Guapo.jpg Guapo — azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Rein_.png Rein — A719369Photo by: AHS Shelby Lynn.jpg Shelby Lynn — azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Gingerbread.jpg Gingerbread — azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Goldy_.png Goldy — A723869Photo by: AHS zuko.png Zuko - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR Espresso A4837364.jpg Espresso | 1 years old | 55lbs | male | ID# A4837364 | Espresso has been at the shelter for a few weeks after a kind stranger found him chained to a fence at a dog park. Espresso was so grateful to this person and jumped right in his car! The finder tells us he is playful and friendly with other dogs, but he wants to chase cats. He knows sit and appears to be potty trained. Espresso would be a great fit for a family! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC

