Zeus — A703072 AHS

Chica — A583809 AHS

Gidget |4 years old | 34lbs | spayed female | ID# A4839988 | Gidget is ready to strut her stuff for you! She walks great on a leash and loves endless belly rubs. She is already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and is ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend! MCACC

Merlin — A723505 AHS

Dora — A715351 AHS

Clancy — azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Peppa | 8 years old | 87lbs | female | ID# A4837944 | This chunky senior lady would love a home to relax in and a loving family to cuddle with. Peppa is very easy going, house trained, and loves pets all over. She does have some medical needs that need the attention of a primary care veterinarian. Are you able to give Peppa a lifetime of love and care? Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Taco — azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Daisy — A721776 AHS

Sofia — A723466 AHS

Polo | 2 years old | 56lbs | male | ID# A4839347 | Polo is a sweet boy who just wants to be given a chance to show off how awesome he is! He is a bit scared in the shelter environment—it is upsetting to him to hear so many fellow dogs barking. Once he feels comfortable, he loves to play fetch and catch the ball in the air. Make Polo a part of your family! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Jakoda: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Grizz | 7 years old | 60lbs | neutered male | ID# A4837628 | There is no better word to describe Grizz other than sweetheart! This easy-going gentleman just wants to be loved. When he’s getting pets, he starts to smile—literally! He has been hanging out in an office with our finance team and is loving all the attention and comfort! Grizz is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend! MCACC

Penny Laine — azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Kona — azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Temo — azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Tanya | 1 years old | 42lbs | female | ID# A4836387 | We can figure out why Tanya is still here! She arrived about three weeks ago and has had several people interested in her, but her right family just hasn’t come around yet. Tanya may be 40lbs but she is determined to be a lap dog and will place her two front paws on your lap while you pet her head. Tanya came in with another dog and got along with them great! She’s also had the opportunity to meet kids and does great with them as well! She is the perfect family dog. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend! MCACC

Khalessi — A535921 AHS

Pugsley — azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Guapo — azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Rein — A719369 AHS

Shelby Lynn — azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Gingerbread — azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Goldy — A723869 AHS

Zuko - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Espresso | 1 years old | 55lbs | male | ID# A4837364 | Espresso has been at the shelter for a few weeks after a kind stranger found him chained to a fence at a dog park. Espresso was so grateful to this person and jumped right in his car! The finder tells us he is playful and friendly with other dogs, but he wants to chase cats. He knows sit and appears to be potty trained. Espresso would be a great fit for a family! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

