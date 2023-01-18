Share Facebook

Tatum azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Molly is a little cat who has already overcome some big challenges in life. At just one year old, Molly was rescued by the Arizona Humane Society's Emergency Animal Medical Technicians after she and dozens of other cats were discovered living in a hoarding situation. Several of the cats, including Molly, were in need of immediate medical attention. Unfortunately, the damage to Molly's eyes was so severe, that AHS' veterinarians had to remove both her eyes in order to alleviate the pain she was in. After undergoing surgery, she was placed in a loving Foster Hero home where she was able to rest and recover. Now, Molly navigates her world by touch and smell. She will need a special adopter who is willing to give her time to adjust to her new surroundings. Molly would thrive in a quiet, calm home with a loving family who can give her all the love she deserves. Molly is waiting to meet her new family at the Arizona Humane Society's South Mountain campus. To learn more about her or make an appointment to meet her, visit azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Atom: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A696144 AHS

Nina: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A722729 AHS

Alvin Adams - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Grover azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Darla azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Doodle azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Blake azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Gizmo: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A717930 AHS

Guapo azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Jakoda: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Joe azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

William T: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A721682 AHS

Mac azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Raymond: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A723212 AHS

Jarod azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Skruffy azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Marlin azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Daisy: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A721776 AHS

