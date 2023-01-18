Watch Now
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (1/18/23)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tatum.png Tatum azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR Molly 720800.jpg Molly is a little cat who has already overcome some big challenges in life. At just one year old, Molly was rescued by the Arizona Humane Society's Emergency Animal Medical Technicians after she and dozens of other cats were discovered living in a hoarding situation. Several of the cats, including Molly, were in need of immediate medical attention. Unfortunately, the damage to Molly's eyes was so severe, that AHS' veterinarians had to remove both her eyes in order to alleviate the pain she was in. After undergoing surgery, she was placed in a loving Foster Hero home where she was able to rest and recover. Now, Molly navigates her world by touch and smell. She will need a special adopter who is willing to give her time to adjust to her new surroundings. Molly would thrive in a quiet, calm home with a loving family who can give her all the love she deserves. Molly is waiting to meet her new family at the Arizona Humane Society's South Mountain campus. To learn more about her or make an appointment to meet her, visit azhumane.org/adopt.Photo by: AHS Atom.jpg Atom: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A696144Photo by: AHS Nina.jpg Nina: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A722729Photo by: AHS alvin adams.png Alvin Adams - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR Grover.png Grover azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR Darla.png Darla azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR Doodle.png Doodle azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR Blake.png Blake azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR Gizmo.jpg Gizmo: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A717930Photo by: AHS Guapo.png Guapo azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR jakoda.png Jakoda: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR Joe.png Joe azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR William T.jpg William T: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A721682Photo by: AHS Mac.png Mac azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR Raymond.jpg Raymond: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A723212Photo by: AHS Jarod.png Jarod azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR Skruffy.png Skruffy azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR Marlin.png Marlin azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR Daisy.jpg Daisy: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A721776Photo by: AHS

Tatum azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/AZSDR
Molly is a little cat who has already overcome some big challenges in life. At just one year old, Molly was rescued by the Arizona Humane Society's Emergency Animal Medical Technicians after she and dozens of other cats were discovered living in a hoarding situation. Several of the cats, including Molly, were in need of immediate medical attention. Unfortunately, the damage to Molly's eyes was so severe, that AHS' veterinarians had to remove both her eyes in order to alleviate the pain she was in. After undergoing surgery, she was placed in a loving Foster Hero home where she was able to rest and recover. Now, Molly navigates her world by touch and smell. She will need a special adopter who is willing to give her time to adjust to her new surroundings. Molly would thrive in a quiet, calm home with a loving family who can give her all the love she deserves. Molly is waiting to meet her new family at the Arizona Humane Society's South Mountain campus. To learn more about her or make an appointment to meet her, visit azhumane.org/adopt.AHS
Atom: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A696144AHS
Nina: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A722729AHS
Alvin Adams - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/AZSDR
Grover azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/AZSDR
Darla azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/AZSDR
Doodle azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/AZSDR
Blake azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/AZSDR
Gizmo: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A717930AHS
Guapo azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/AZSDR
Jakoda: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/AZSDR
Joe azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/AZSDR
William T: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A721682AHS
Mac azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/AZSDR
Raymond: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A723212AHS
Jarod azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/AZSDR
Skruffy azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/AZSDR
Marlin azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/AZSDR
Daisy: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A721776AHS
