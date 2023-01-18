Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (1/18/23)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
Molly is a little cat who has already overcome some big challenges in life. At just one year old, Molly was rescued by the Arizona Humane Society's Emergency Animal Medical Technicians after she and dozens of other cats were discovered living in a hoarding situation. Several of the cats, including Molly, were in need of immediate medical attention. Unfortunately, the damage to Molly's eyes was so severe, that AHS' veterinarians had to remove both her eyes in order to alleviate the pain she was in. After undergoing surgery, she was placed in a loving Foster Hero home where she was able to rest and recover. Now, Molly navigates her world by touch and smell. She will need a special adopter who is willing to give her time to adjust to her new surroundings. Molly would thrive in a quiet, calm home with a loving family who can give her all the love she deserves. Molly is waiting to meet her new family at the Arizona Humane Society's South Mountain campus. To learn more about her or make an appointment to meet her, visit azhumane.org/adopt.