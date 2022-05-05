Active fire burning near I-10 and 19th Ave

Watch
Posted at 9:47 PM, May 04, 2022
PHOENIX — Fire crews are working to put out a fire burning near I-10 and 19th Avenue Wednesday night.

Aerial footage shows the fire burning near a rail road yard.

Officials say railroad ties are burning and are highly combustible.

Firefighters are currently concerned about the railroad cars close to the fire, unsure of what chemicals or other hazardous materials may be inside.

Officials say residences near the fire are not in immediate danger due to low winds.

It is unknown what started the fire.

