Active fire burning near I-10 and 19th Ave

PHOENIX — Fire crews are working to put out a fire burning near I-10 and 19th Avenue Wednesday night.

Aerial footage shows the fire burning near a rail road yard.

Officials say railroad ties are burning and are highly combustible.

Firefighters are currently concerned about the railroad cars close to the fire, unsure of what chemicals or other hazardous materials may be inside.

Officials say residences near the fire are not in immediate danger due to low winds.

*CLOSURE* *PLEASE SHARE*



I-10 is CLOSED in both directions at 7th Ave. due to a fire.



Eastbound traffic must exit at 43rd Ave.



Westbound traffic must exit 7th Ave.



Motorists should expect delays and seek an alternate route. There is no estimated time to reopen the road. pic.twitter.com/VBRMAapjAL — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 5, 2022

It is unknown what started the fire.