ABC15 taking action with Arizona's Children Association

Robert and Jamie Villa have two middle-schoolers of their own, but lately, they've been chasing around a toddler. We'll call her "Grace."

"As tiring as it can be it also I think keeps us a little younger, too."

They'll need that youthful energy because I found out little "Grace" is spunky, to say the least. But she's just one of the thousands in Arizona who need homes both for the short and long term.

"There's all these beautiful young children out there who need families to support them and give them loving homes."

"I think if you go into it knowing that reunification is the goal, your perspective is a little bit different."

The idea of attachment and a painful separation may keep some from fostering, and that's why the Villa's want others to know that's a normal fear. But it's worth the risk to show love to those who otherwise might not feel it.

"It kind of was two-fold because it also taught us that even in a short period of time we were able to really develop a love for these children."

Now Robert and Jamie want "Grace" to make theirs a family of five through adoption.

"Whatever's best for her is what we're going to support, and we're going to try and be there."

Maybe you'd like to help out foster children. But you're not quite ready to be a foster parent. That's ok because there are still ways to help.

We are taking helping out Arizona's Children Association with donations for their "Just for Me" bags.

You can donate unopened personal care and hygiene products, blankets, books or stuffed animals at both American Furniture Warehouse locations in the Valley or donate at ABC15.com/kids.