ABC15 taking action for foster kids in Arizona

PHOENIX - For the next month, ABC15 is teaming up with Arizona's Children Association to help out girls and boys in the foster care system as well as the moms and dads who take care of them.

We'd like to introduce you to an incredible family that grew when foster placements turned into a forever home.

"I don't have foster children, biological children, adopted children...I have children. From the moment I lay my eyes on them, they're my children."

For Nicole and Ben, a full house was never in question. They were going to be parents. But a fuller house is their reality now thanks to the foster care system.

Shayley, Caleb, Carter, Dominic, Gabriel, Nicholas, Mia, Jordyn and Brock are brothers and sisters from different backgrounds but they make this group one big, happy family.

"You would never know they haven't been biological siblings since birth. They fight just the same, they play just the same."

To the skeptic or the hesitant, Ben and Nicole told me it's better to help the thousands of children in need in Arizona rather than worry that the placement of children won't be a perfect fit. After all, it is tough when you begin to love the kids you're caring for.

"I think as adults we can heal a broken heart a little easier than a kid can."

So you don't have to transform into a family of 11 to help out just a little, but you're certainly welcome to do just that.

"If I had to go back three years and somebody asked me if I'd do it again, I would do it all 100 percent again."

We are taking donations for Arizona's Children Association and their "Just for Me" bags. These bags go with children as they enter foster care.

You can donate unopened personal care and hygiene products, blankets, books, maybe a stuffed animal at both American Furniture Warehouse Valley locations or you can donate money at www.abc15.com/kids.