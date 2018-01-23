ABC15 helps give gift of reading to kids on National Reading Day

abc15.com staff
11:47 AM, Jan 23, 2018
PHOENIX - ABC15 and Scripps are sharing the special gift of reading with Arizona's Children Association to celebrate National Reading Day. 

As part of the event on Tuesday, ABC15 Mornings anchor Dan Spindle read to a group of children. The association was also awarded a $10,000 check from the Scripps Howard Foundation and given books donated during the Scripps "If You Give a Kid a Book" campaign. 

The books give foster children the chance to have something of their very own while going through life's tough challenges. 

Arizona's Children Association provides services and information to parents and thousands of kids who need a loving home. To learn more, click here

 

 

