PHOENIX — A 5-year-old boy has died after being pulled from a Phoenix pool Friday afternoon, according to Phoenix police.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. near 32nd Street and Thomas Road Friday.

When firefighters arrived the child had already been pulled from the pool by bystanders who were performing CPR.

The child was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition and later died, Phoenix police announced.

Phoenix Fire officials initially identified the boy as 7 years old, but on Friday evening Phoenix police clarified and said he was 5 years old.

Details on how long the boy was in the water or how he got in have not been released.