3 students transported following chlorine leak at Phoenix Country Day School

PHOENIX — Three children were taken to the hospital from Phoenix Country Day School Tuesday morning after they were experiencing symptoms

following a potential chlorine leak.

Phoenix firefighters responded to the school shortly after noon, near 40th Street and Camelback, and evacuated the area and began treating some students for possible chlorine exposure. Symptoms included difficulty breathing, nausea, and vomiting.

One student experienced difficulty breathing and was taken to the hospital, according to Phoenix Fire Department. Two others were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Phoenix Fire said there is no active leak.

Officials are coordinating to inform parents of those evaluated and those transported. Paradise Valley officials will be investigating the situation.