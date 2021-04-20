Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

18-year-old dead following shooting near 15th Avenue and Osborn Road

items.[0].image.alt
ABC15
15th and osborn GSW.PNG
Posted at 7:39 AM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 10:51:45-04

Authorities are investigating after an 18-year-old man died following a shooting near 15th Avenue and Osborn Road late Monday night.

Phoenix police said just after 10 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in an alleyway and found a man with a gunshot wound.

Firefighters transported the man, later identified as 18-year-old Steven Hernandez, to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 602-262-6151 or to remain anonymous, call Silent Witness at (480) WITNESS or (480) TESTIGO for Spanish.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Don't miss the 93rd Academy Awards LIVE on ABC15 Arizona Sunday, April 25 at 5 p.m.