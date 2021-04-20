18-year-old dead following shooting near 15th Avenue and Osborn Road

Authorities are investigating after an 18-year-old man died following a shooting near 15th Avenue and Osborn Road late Monday night.

Phoenix police said just after 10 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in an alleyway and found a man with a gunshot wound.

Firefighters transported the man, later identified as 18-year-old Steven Hernandez, to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 602-262-6151 or to remain anonymous, call Silent Witness at (480) WITNESS or (480) TESTIGO for Spanish.