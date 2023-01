Phoenix police say a 17-year-old has died after a crash Monday morning.

Officials say Isaiah Soto was found unresponsive inside a gray passenger car near 33rd Avenue and Indian School Road.

Soto was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police say, the driver, a woman was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation remains ongoing.