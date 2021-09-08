10 September cold cases yet to be solved in the Valley

PHOENIX — A mother and two children killed in their family home. A teenager shot while on his way to see his girlfriend. Two bodies found along a Buckeye road.

The following 10 cold cases occurred in various years during the month of September. Please contact authorities if you have any information that could help solve them.

Disappearance of Cristin Crable: September 2015

Cristin Crable, 42, was last seen at her apartment complex near Scottsdale Road and Thompson Peak Parkway on Sept. 10, 2015.

A welfare check was requested on Sept. 13, but no one answered the door during that time. A missing person report was filed on Sept. 16.

Police say there are suspicious circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

No suspect information is known.

Silent Witness is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information on this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Murder of Christopher Acosta: September 1999

Christopher Acosta, 21, was at the scene of a large party in a vacant lot near 16th Street, north of Broadway Road on Sunday, Sept. 12, 1999.

Around 1:30 a.m., as the party was breaking up, a fight broke out. Acosta was shot and killed while he was trying to help a person who was being beaten by four other individuals.

Another man was seen firing shots into the air before Acosta was shot. The suspect was vaguely described as a Hispanic man around 20 years old, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 140 pounds. The suspect was wearing a white muscle t-shirt and dark baggy pants.

Murder of Michael Anthony Arvallo: September 2011

Forty-nine-year-old Michael Anthony Arvallo was shot while he was driving along westbound I-10 near 49th Avenue. The incident occurred around 10:20 p.m. on Sept. 15, 2011.

After he was shot, Arvallo crashed his vehicle and died from his injuries.

No suspects or suspect vehicles were identified.

Murder of Ronnie Baker: September 1998

Ronnie Baker, 32, was shot while he was standing outside of a friend’s vehicle around 1:40 a.m. on Sept. 27, 1998. The incident took place near 52nd and Oak streets.

The suspect was vaguely described as a Black man in a red vehicle, possibly a red Pontiac Grand Am.

Murder of the Pride family: September 1982

The Pride family was found dead in their home near 15th Street and Ardmore Road on Sept. 6, 1982.

Police say 33-year-old Valerie Pride and her daughters, 8-year-old Shontia and 4-year-old Duana, had been stabbed to death.

The unknown suspect reportedly escaped over the backyard fence after the crime.

Murder of Guadalupe Porras: September 1985

Guadalupe Porras was killed on Sept. 22, 1985, in a church parking lot near 51st Avenue and Thomas Road.

The 27-year-old was killed around 2 a.m., according to police.

The suspect is vaguely described as a Hispanic man who was in his 20s, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and 160 pounds. He had black collar-length hair and was wearing dark clothing at the time of the crime.

The suspect vehicle is a two-door, mid-sized, American-made, 1970s model vehicle. It was all white with dark blue or black strips from front to back below the door.

Murders of Michael Martinez and Santana Monique Armijo: September 2007

The bodies of Michael Martinez, 28, and Santana Monique Armijo, 21, were found on Sept. 20, 2007, on Verrado Way north of I-10.

Police say both victims were living in the Phoenix and Glendale areas at the time, but their bodies were located in Buckeye.

The initial crime scene was not located and no suspect information was identified.

Silent Witness is offering up to a $26,000 reward for information on this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Murder of Isaac Gomez Lopez: September 2008

Isaac Gomez Lopez headed to see his girlfriend on Sept. 24, 2008.

The 15-year-old was reportedly chased into the roadway near a bus stop at 35th Avenue and Roosevelt Street. Lopez was shot and died from his injuries at the hospital.

Police say two unknown Hispanic men considered suspects in the case fled the scene on foot.

Murder of Michael Bourassa: September 2016

Fire crews were called to the Renaissance Apartment Homes near 43rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road after a fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 3, 2016.

The fire was limited to a single apartment unit, officials say. While crews were fighting the fire, they found a body inside.

The victim was identified as 35-year-old Michael Bourassa. Officials say his death was a homicide, but no suspects have been identified.

Murder of Michael Collins: September 2013

Michael Collins was involved in a fight before midnight on Sept. 11, 2013.

During the fight, the 33-year-old was stabbed in the left armpit, causing severe injuries. Before he lost consciousness, he said someone named “Frankie” stabbed him.

He died three days later at the hospital but was unable to give more descriptions of the suspect. However, a witness said he had gotten into an argument with a “big guy” who looked Hispanic.

