10 December cold cases yet to be solved in the Valley

A teenage girl killed during a fight between drivers. A woman who didn't arrive at her parents' house after getting on a bus. A man shot while walking alone in the middle of the day.

The following 10 cold cases occurred in various years during the month of December. Please contact authorities if you have any information that could help solve them.

Shooting death of Laura Camacho: December 2002

Silent Witness

Police say two vehicles were stopped along northbound 43rd Avenue and Interstate 10 when they became involved in an altercation.

The suspect vehicle was reportedly occupied by four Hispanic men. The driver’s side back passenger rolled down the window and began shooting at the victim vehicle.

Laura Camacho, a 15-year-old girl, was struck by the gunfire, and was killed.

The incident occurred around 3:40 p.m. on Dec. 10, 2002.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. A reward of up to $1,000 is offered.

Murders of Nicole Glass and Melissa Mason: December 2010

Silent Witness

Nicole Glass and Melissa Mason, both 27, were found dead in their home near 44th Street and Thomas Road on Dec. 3, 2010, around 12:20 p.m.

Melissa was pregnant at the time and her unborn child did not survive.

There was no evidence of forced entry and no suspects were identified. It's believed they were killed sometime between Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. and noon the next day.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. A reward of up to $9,000 is offered.

Death of Eric Aucker: December 2009

Silent Witness

Eric Aucker, 28, was found dead around 4 a.m. on Dec. 5, 2009. His body was found on the side of the road near Loop 202 Santan and Power Road.

Police believe he was headed northbound in his white GMC 1/2-ton pickup truck when he was killed.

No suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. A reward of up to $1,000 is offered.

Homicide of Mykel Byars: December 2002

Silent Witness

Twenty-three-year-old Mykel Byars and his friends were in the 7-11 store near 16th Street and Southern Avenue around 1 a.m. on Dec. 21, 2002.

Police say Byers had walked out of the store where a large group of people were gathered in the parking lot, and while he was walking to his car, shots were fired.

He was struck by the gunfire and died from his injuries. One or two black men are believed to have been suspects.

“There were many people in the parking lot and also in the store. Someone has the information on who committed this homicide,” according to Silent Witness.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. A reward of up to $1,000 is offered.

Death of James Cruz Jr.: December 2011

Silent Witness

Around 9 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2011, 26-year-old Cruz was found dead.

His body was discovered on a canal bank near SR 87 and Arrow Weed Road, within the Gila River Indian Community.

No suspect information was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. A reward of up to $1,000 is offered.

Disappearance of Diane Marie Webb: Between 1959-1961

Phoenix Police Department

Diane Marie Webb was last seen getting on a bus in Phoenix, headed to be with her family. She never arrived at her parents’ home.

She was about 18 years old at the time of her disappearance.

Police say she was about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 115 pounds at the time of her disappearance. She has brown hair and eyes, and has a freckle on the tip of her nose.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121.

Homicide of Tony Garza: December 2002

Silent Witness

Sixteen-year-old Tony Garza was walking through a parking lot near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road around 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 22, 2002.

Police say Garza was with his girlfriend and their small child when someone began shooting. Garza pushed his girlfriend out of the way and put himself in front of his child to protect it.

Garza was shot in the head and later died from his injuries.

Police say a group of 10-20 people was involved in an altercation at the time shots were fired.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. A reward of up to $1,000 is offered.

Murder of Brianna Wells: December 2014

Silent Witness

Brianna Wells, 17, was found dead around 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 29, 2014, in an alley near 16th Street and Roeser Road.

Police say she was the obvious victim of a homicide, but no suspect information was gathered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. A reward of up to $1,000 is offered.

Death of Paskalita Mary Kisto: December 2013

Silent Witness

Paskalita Mary Kisto, 49, was known to frequent bars and was homeless in the area surrounding 19th Avenue and Camelback Road.

She was found dead on Dec. 10, 2013, around 7 a.m. near 17th Avenue and Camelback Road.

No suspect information was given by police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. A reward of up to $1,000 is offered.

Murder of Phillip Sampson: December 2020

Silent Witness

Phillip Sampson, 38, was walking alone near 91st Avenue and McDowell Road on Dec. 30, 2020, around 11:40 a.m.

An unknown suspect in a vehicle pulled up next to him and shot him several times, killing him.

Witnesses said they saw two vehicles leaving the area after the shooting occurred, but police were not able to gather suspect or vehicle information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. A reward of up to $1,000 is offered.