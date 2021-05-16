1 killed in multi-vehicle crash Sunday near 27th Ave & Camelback Rd

PHOENIX — One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road.

Phoenix Fire officials say emergency crews were called to the area around 4:30 a.m. for reports of a crash involving three vehicles.

Officials say they located four patients at the scene.

One person was thrown from their vehicle during the crash and died, according to Phoenix FD. Their name hasn't been released.

One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition while three others were treated at the scene.

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash. No charges have been announced.