Bashas' to attempt world record for largest doughnut mosaic

CHANDLER, AZ — Bashas will be attempting to break a very sweet world record next week.

The Arizona-based grocery chain will attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the "largest doughnut mosaic" on Tuesday.

Bashas' officials say they will start preparing for the world record attempt on Monday morning, when they will cut, fry, and package the thousands of donuts they plan to use.

The record attempt will then take place Tuesday at Basha High School in Chandler. The plan is to use more than 14,000 doughnuts to make a 900-square-foot mosaic of the Bashas' 90th anniversary logo.

The current record was set in 2012, and it featured more than 7,000 donuts and made a 512-square-foot mosaic.

It's all a part of the chain's 90-day celebration of its 90th anniversary in business. Bashas' will also be giving away store gift cards, performing acts of kindness, and giving a charity selected by their shoppers a total of $50,000.