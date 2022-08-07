Watch Now
Police looking for five-month-old girl reportedly taken by biological mother in Phoenix

The young child was taken from her foster family
Eunice Salinas Missing 8-7-22
Posted at 12:20 PM, Aug 07, 2022
PHOENIX — A five-month-old girl is missing after Phoenix police say she was taken from her foster family by her biological mother.

Eunice Salinas is described as 2-feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 15 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was allegedly taken by her mother, 24-year-old Angelica Salinas. Angelica is described as 4-foot, 10-inches tall, weighing about 135 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Police say around 8:30 Saturday night, Angelica Salinas went to the home of Eunice's foster family and forcibly removed her from the home.

Angelica Salinas does not have custodial rights to Eunice, and police added that there is concern for the child's safety.

If you have any information on the missing girl's whereabouts, call the Phoenix Police Department Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit at (602) 534-2121.

