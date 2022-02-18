Arizona Humane Society in need of fosters for 21 mom dogs and nursing puppies

The Arizona Humane Society is calling for foster parents!

Four mom dogs and their 17 puppies are all in need of foster homes in order to make room in AHS' currently full Mutternity Suites.

The facility is a quiet, safe and medically-supervised space designated for pregnant and nursing dogs to give birth and care for their pups, but it's at capacity and can't take in any more moms in need.

AHS will provide foster parents, dubbed Foster Heroes, with everything they need to take care of the dogs. This includes medical care, food, toys, blankets and more. The only thing you need to provide is love, care and a safe space. Puppies are between one to six-weeks-old and are in need of foster care until they are old enough to adopt at eight weeks.

The following moms and puppies are in need of Foster Heroes:

Cupid and Her Valentines: One-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier and her eight four-week-old puppies (mom and puppies will need separate foster homes)

Donna and Her Darlings: Two-year-old Labrador Retriever and her seven one-week-old puppies (foster home together)

Maisie Mae: Pregnant three-year-old German Shepherd

Tinky Winky: Two-year-old Shepherd mix and her six-week-old pups, Poe and Dipsy (mom and pups will need separate foster)

For those interested in becoming a Foster Hero, visit the AHS website.