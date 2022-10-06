Arizona Game and Fish investigating reports of dead birds, geese

PHOENIX — Arizona Game and Fish Department is investigating reports of dead birds in the Valley and working to determine possible cases of avian flu.
A spokesperson with the department confirmed Wednesday that they have received reports of about two dozen Canada geese and three to four ducks that have died at Phoenix-area parks with water features.
The department is working to track the current bird deaths and locations, and is working with wildlife rehabilitators to identify if any of the deaths were related to avian flu.
Earlier this summer, Arizona Game and Fish said U.S. Department of Agriculture officials identified three cases of avian influenza involving three nestling neotropical cormorants in Eldorado Park in Scottsdale.
At that point, they were the “first detections of avian influenza H5N1 in wild birds in Arizona” and there had “been no confirmed cases in domestic poultry in the state.”
Arizona Game and Fish is urging anyone who finds dead birds in the metro area to dispose of carcasses by double-bagging them and placing them in the trash.
In June, Game and Fish offered the following tips and safety precautions:
- Currently, the transmission risk of avian influenza from infected birds to people remains low, but people should take basic protective measures (i.e., wearing gloves, face masks and handwashing) if contact with wild birds or domestic poultry cannot be avoided.
- Care of bird feeders in your yard:
- Good hygiene at feeders is always appropriate, however there is little evidence of songbird and other common backyard birds carrying avian influenza.
- If you own chickens or other domestic birds, you might want to AVOID intentionally feeding wild birds or putting out feed for your flock that wild birds can readily access. These practices attract congregation of wild birds, which increases the risk of spreading HPAI to other wild birds and to domestic poultry. Many times these birds will not appear outwardly sick, but can still spread the disease.
- Report sick and/or dead birds:
- If you observe wild birds (or wild birds in a rehabilitation facility) exhibiting symptoms such as sneezing, coughing, eye/nose discharge, lethargy, paralysis, or rapid decline and sudden death, contact the Arizona Game and Fish Department at 602-942-3000 OPTION 5 in order to report suspected disease.
- For those who raise and keep poultry, if you notice a significant number of your domestic flock or feral poultry in your neighborhood with similar symptoms as above, please contact the State Veterinary Office at 602-542-4293 or reach out via email to: diseasereporting@azda.gov and npip@azda.gov.
- Practice strict biosecurity:
- If you own or manage domestic poultry, please check out the following biosecurity resource “Defend the Flock” provided by the USDA: https://www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/animalhealth/animal-disease-information/avian/defend-the-flock-program. This information can offer tips to poultry owners to develop healthy habits in safe poultry keeping.