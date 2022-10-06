Arizona Game and Fish investigating reports of dead birds, geese

PHOENIX — Arizona Game and Fish Department is investigating reports of dead birds in the Valley and working to determine possible cases of avian flu.

A spokesperson with the department confirmed Wednesday that they have received reports of about two dozen Canada geese and three to four ducks that have died at Phoenix-area parks with water features.

The department is working to track the current bird deaths and locations, and is working with wildlife rehabilitators to identify if any of the deaths were related to avian flu.

Earlier this summer, Arizona Game and Fish said U.S. Department of Agriculture officials identified three cases of avian influenza involving three nestling neotropical cormorants in Eldorado Park in Scottsdale.

At that point, they were the “first detections of avian influenza H5N1 in wild birds in Arizona” and there had “been no confirmed cases in domestic poultry in the state.”

Arizona Game and Fish is urging anyone who finds dead birds in the metro area to dispose of carcasses by double-bagging them and placing them in the trash.

In June, Game and Fish offered the following tips and safety precautions: