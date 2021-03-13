Menu

Crash near 24th Street and Roosevelt causes APS power outage

Posted at 10:29 AM, Mar 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-13 12:51:28-05

APS said crews are working to restore power after an outage impacted over 500 Phoenix residents since late Friday night.

According to the APS power outage map, the power outage was reported just before 11 p.m. due to power pole(s) downed due to a vehicle.

Over 500 Phoenix residents in the area from Oak Street to Fillmore Street and 21st Street to 28th Place have been affected.

Phoenix police said officers responded to a single-vehicle crash near 24th and Roosevelt streets just before 11 p.m. Friday.

Several power poles were damaged causing the power outages between Van Buren Street and McDowell Road.

Police said road restrictions will be set in the area until Saturday night.

APS says power is expected to be restored by 3 p.m. Saturday.

